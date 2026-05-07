At Home’s New Rattan Decor Looks So Expensive — But Prices Start at $35
Whether you consider yourself a hard cottagecore fan or you’re more into the rustic Nancy Meyers aesthetic, rattan furniture and decor are likely somewhere in your home. It’s a timeless staple that transcends aesthetic labels, and you can almost always find it back in stores during the spring and summer seasons.
Right now, At Home has a huge variety of rattan decor, including the most stunning vases and boxes that will add so much character and charm to your space.
“Our dream duo for spring: rattan + scallop,” the caption of a recent At Home Instagram post reads.
“I’ve been obsessed with everything scalloped lately,” one person commented on the post. Another said, “I am OBSESSED.”
At Home’s Rattan Must-Haves Start at Just $35
The home retailer is packed with woven rattan urns, lanterns, vases, trinket-and-storage boxes, as well as trays — there’s something for everyone. Perhaps the biggest star of the show is the scalloped-edged storage boxes that look like something from your favorite high-end decor store.
“These scallop baskets total $155 for all three and you can purchase individually,” the creator behind Up Late to Decorate on Instagram wrote in a caption. “If you know you KNOW what a deal this is compared to other brands!!!”
These baskets are made from real rattan and feature hinged lids with safety straps. They come in three different sizes, with the smallest one priced at just $35.
If your nearest At Home doesn’t have these baskets in stock, you can find a similar version on Amazon. This set comes with two woven baskets that are the perfect size for storing on shelves. They’re handmade with water hyacinth and are less than $40 for the pair.
Compare these to the rattan trunk from Pottery Barn, which retails for $159. It’s the perfect size for kids’ toys, blankets, or pillows, and features open handles for easy carrying and a top handle on the lid.
Rattan isn’t going anywhere any time soon — so no matter which piece you choose from At Home’s huge collection, you’ll be grabbing something that will look just as great 10 years from now as it does today!
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