This “Outdated” ’70s Kitchen Detail Is Trending Again, According to New Data
When you think about kitchens from the 1970s, a few key images may come to mind: flower-dotted Pyrex dishes, laminate countertops, and classic ’70s paint colors (including mustard yellow, toffee brown, and, yes, avocado green). And although it’s often regarded as dated, the avocado green is actually making a huge comeback, according to new data collected by kitchen manufacturer CopperSmith. Once you see a few fresh takes on avocado green, you may be convinced to give your own kitchen a vintage-inspired makeover.
CopperSmith came to this conclusion after its team analyzed Google search data, and discovered that many overtly colorful kitchens are on the rise. Black kitchens actually take the top spot in the color search category, but green kitchens — specifically avocado green kitchens — are experiencing a growth in consumer interest that far outgrows other popular colors used in modern kitchen design.
Avocado Green Is Quickly Becoming a Majorly Popular Kitchen Feature
After crunching the numbers, CopperSmith’s analysts found that avocado green has been the most-searched color for kitchens in 2026, with more than 1,000 internet users searching for the hue on a monthly basis. That’s a growth of over 4,000% since last year.
“The avocado green people remember from the 1970s is very different from what we’re seeing today,” Ryan Grambart, CopperSmith founder and CEO, said in a press release. “Designers are using softer olive and sage-inspired greens alongside natural stone, brushed brass, copper, and wood to create kitchens that feel warm, timeless, and inviting.”
This Trend Is Being Fueled by A-List Designers — Including Joanna Gaines
Grambart credits designers like Joanna Gaines for making avocado green fashionable again. The HGTV superstar often dips into nature-inspired color palettes in her modern farmhouse designs. Her spaces look lived-in, inviting, warm, and cozy, which could also be said of classic ’70s kitchens and homes. “Rather than copying stark showroom kitchens, homeowners are looking for spaces with personality that feel lived-in,” Grambart continued.
With homeowners yearning for spaces that feel more personal, colorful palettes are more popular now than they have been in the past few decades. And according to the data, vintage-lovers, modern farmhouse enthusiasts, and everyone in between may be falling back in love with avocado green — all to their parents’ and grandparents’ chagrin!