This “Outdated” ’70s Kitchen Detail Is Trending Again, According to New Data

When you think about kitchens from the 1970s, a few key images may come to mind: flower-dotted Pyrex dishes, laminate countertops, and classic ’70s paint colors (including mustard yellow, toffee brown, and, yes, avocado green). And although it’s often regarded as dated, the avocado green is actually making a huge comeback, according to new data collected by kitchen manufacturer CopperSmith. Once you see a few fresh takes on avocado green, you may be convinced to give your own kitchen a vintage-inspired makeover.