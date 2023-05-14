Ayesha Curry’s Pottery Barn Collab Has the Most Gorgeous Marble Lazy Susan
If you’ve dedicated yourself to being outside this summer and soaking up the sun, you’re bound to end up hosting or attending a party. To ensure that your summer is full of dinner parties at sunset and peaceful midday naps, Pottery Barn recently debuted their collaboration with Sweet July by Ayesha Curry, and it’s as lovely as you could imagine. With marble serveware, lounge-worthy layers for the patio, and cozy bedding, this collection is a dream for those who love to entertain guests.
Ranging from $25 to $1,900, the line is inspired by “summer celebrations and embraces a range of neutral tones with pops of bold and rich terracotta for an elevated, modern look,” according to the press release. Because Curry is an entrepreneur, chef, and author, the attention to detail within the collection and its comfortability makes sense.
“It’s been a dream working with the Pottery Barn design team to create a collection featuring products and designs that offer comfort and serenity throughout the home,” Curry said in a press release. “I was inspired by neutral palettes, playing with clean lines and textures that can be mixed and matched in the spaces that mean most to you and your loved ones.”
Although Curry’s collection includes geometrical patterns and pendant-like string lights, it’s impossible not to covet the handcrafted lazy Susan. Between the Calacatta marble and solid acacia wood pedestal, you’ll be drawn to the item for its functionality over the food that it’s serving. For $298, the lazy Susan set includes three condiment bowls and aluminum spoons with a warm bronze finish.
The stainless steel cocktail shaker and bar tools would be a good gift for someone with an interest in perfecting their at-home drinks or an early present for Father’s Day. The eight-piece set comes with small and large cocktail shakers, stand, strainer, double jigger, muddler, bottle opener, and cocktail spoon. Considering that it is made with a sleek bronze finish and durable stainless steel, $129 isn’t too bad for the set.
For all of the hosts and hostesses that are eyeing the serveware and bedding, the Sweet July and Pottery Barn collaboration is available to shop online and in select California Pottery Barn stores.