This Embroidered Duvet is a Banana Republic Bestseller (and We Got You an Exclusive Discount)

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
published yesterday
neutral bedroom with white and ivory bedding
Credit: Banana Republic

If there’s any brand that evokes luxury by the mere mention of its name, it’s Banana Republic. Known for sophisticated, high-quality clothing that makes you look put together in the office and beyond, their home collection is also a line worth keeping an eye on. This is especially true of their bedding, a selection that features seasonal favorites, such as linen staples, as well as cozy picks for the fall and winter months ahead. Although you’ll have no problem choosing your dream quilt, duvet, or sham set, it’s no secret that these swanky products are just a tad pricey. That’s why we couldn’t be more excited to share our exclusive discount code with you! Once your cart is ready, simply enter code THERAPY15 at checkout to get 15 percent off your Banana Republic home (or fashion) purchase. No matter which bedding pieces you go with, they’ll ensure that your bed feels comfy and seasonally appropriate and that it never looks out-of-date.

1 / 10
Heirloom Embroidery Duvet Cover, Queen
Banana Republic
$272.00
was $320.00

We're starting off strong with Banana Republic's most popular duvet from the Heirloom Embroidery collection. Shoppers specifically love it in the linen taupe color, which sports striking Moroccan-inspired black embroidery. The cross-stitched motif adds a nice focal point but doesn't detract from the duvet's relaxed finish or practical comfort. What's more, the linen and cotton blend proves ultra-soft and great for all temperatures.

2 / 10
Hand-Carded Merino Pillow
Banana Republic
$153.00
was $180.00

There are so many fun accent pillows to shop on Banana Republic's site, including this unique woven Merino number. It might only come in neutral colors, but its bumpy texture is enough to give your sofa or bed a visual pick-me-up. It doesn't matter if you're after a boho, farmhouse, or modern home aesthetic — this versatile pillow will only enhance each vibe.

3 / 10
Fine Linen Sheet Set, Queen
Banana Republic
$297.50
was $350.00

Pair your linen duvet with some equally effortless-looking linen sheets. They're available in five tranquil colors, including this remarkable sky blue. We suggest grabbing a set to finish out the summer with, and you'll no doubt look forward to pulling it back out every time warmer weather approaches. Plus, the sheets' lived-in appearance will only get better with each wash.

4 / 10
Lofty Silk Shams
Banana Republic
$127.50
was $150.00

Is there anything bougier than sleeping on silk pillowcases? We think not. This two-piece sham set is especially luxe because each pillowcase has been handmade and sports hand-tucked accents that make it look fit for royalty. The shams also have a slight sheen but by no means look garish. It's also worth noting that they are dry-clean only.

5 / 10
Washed Cotton Percale Duvet Cover, Queen
Banana Republic
$136.00
was $160.00

If you're not into frequently switching out your bedding, opt for this all-weather cotton percale duvet, which is made from woven Egyptian cotton. It's light, airy, and great for hot sleepers but will still feel sufficient well into fall. Another great cotton option is Banana Republic's Heritage Ticking Stripe Duvet, also from a best-selling collection of theirs.

6 / 10
Timeless Velvet Pillow, 20" x 20"
Banana Republic
$68.00
was $80.00

There are so many options when it comes to choosing a decorative velvet pillow, as it's available in four sizes, eight colors, and both square and rectangular shapes. Grab a matching set for the couch, or mix and match different styles for the bed. We particularly love the olive green, tierra brown, and teja red shades for fall, and it goes without saying that the pillow's cotton velvet fabric is soft to the touch.

7 / 10
Hand-Carded Merino Throw Blanket
Banana Republic
$280.50
was $330.00

If there's one throw that Banana Republic shoppers can't get enough of, it's this hand-carded merino throw. If you're not familiar, hand-carding results in an irregular fabric finish, meaning no two wool blankets are exactly alike. Just picture how stunning this piece would look draped over the sofa, not to mention how warm and cozy it'll be for napping. Large tassels only add to the blanket's dynamic appearance.

8 / 10
Lofty Silk Quilt, Queen
Banana Republic
$467.50
was $550.00

Pair your silk pillowcases with this matching quilt, whose lightweight layers create airy softness without making you feel stuffy or overheated. Its hand-tucked accents help to achieve a pattern that looks similar to box-stitching, resulting in a fluffy, voluminous look. The quilt is also filled with 100-percent recycled polyester and comes in two soothing colors.

9 / 10
Cotton Gauze Blanket, Queen
Banana Republic
$212.50
was $250.00

Many of our favorite brands have tapped into the cotton gauze bedding trend, and Banana Republic is no exception. If you've never slept with a bed covering like this one, its lightweight layers will make you feel like you're wrapped in a cloud — cozy but cool and ventilated. The blanket's uneven texture is also a nice departure from the standard smooth finish of many bed coverings.

10 / 10
Forever Knit Cashmere Pillow, 20" x 20"
Banana Republic
$136.00
was $160.00

Anyone who touches this supremely soft cashmere accent pillow is unlikely to want to let it go. Its knit cover will remind you of your most luxurious sweater and make your home look all the more refined. You'll also find that the pillow, which comes in three sizes and six colors, sports a voluminous silhouette, adding dimension to your living room seating.

