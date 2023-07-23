“Shark Tank’s” Barbara Corcoran Showed Off Her Los Angeles Mobile Home
When it comes to homes, bigger doesn’t always mean better.
Just look at Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran, who recently showed off her lavish Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, mobile home — which she calls a “double wide” — during a video interview with TikTok content creator Caleb Simpson (@calebwsimpson).
“Here’s my Taj Mahal,” Corcoran said to start off the tour. “Everything’s little.”
The TV personality told Simpson that she spent $800,000 on the property, plus $150,000 on renovations, bringing her tiny home value to over $1 million.
Guests enter into an open living room and kitchen floor plan. The kitchen features blue, diamond-shaped tile from Corcoran’s $15 million New York City penthouse, which she also gave Simpson a tour of last November. The space also features an adorable baby blue Smeg refrigerator, which she joked “only has wine in it.”
“I think I like this more than the New York City home,” Simpson remarked, to which Corcoran replied, “So do I!”
The “double wide” mobile home lives up to its name, housing two-and-a-half boho-inspired bedrooms and a bathroom with a massive tub.
As Corcoran put it: “I paid more for this than paid for all my furniture.”
Although the LA home can technically be moved anywhere, it currently looks out onto a scenic terrace with some seriously enviable views of the ocean.
If the comments on Simpson’s video are any indication, viewers were charmed by Corcoran’s unexpectedly simple and cozy setup.
“I love how she could EASILY afford a seaside mansion, but opts for a trailer with a view,” one TikToker pointed out.