Ahead of the “Barbie” Movie, the Dreamhouse Is Getting a Makeover
There’s no denying that it’s all about Barbie lately, with the pop culture icon shaping everything from fashion trends to home decor and design over the past year. Of course, her signature style is most famously displayed in the famed Barbie Dreamhouse, and in honor of the upcoming “Barbie” movie, the fictional blonde’s digs are getting some well-deserved upgrades.
On the bright pink heels of the 60th anniversary of the Barbie Dreamhouse, Mattel has announced that the newest version of the top-selling playset palace is getting a refresh which will “reflect the latest interior design and architectural trends of the time.” And yes, that includes a three-story slide with a spiral design, which is the tallest slide the toy home has had since its debut in 1962.
The home is also more pet-friendly than ever before, with the latest iteration featuring a complete pet palace that includes a puppy slide and pool, pet elevator, a comfy and cute pet bed, and doggie door.
There’s also plenty of amenities for Barbie, Ken, and all their human pals, too. The new and improved Barbie Dreamhouse includes three levels with a wide, spacious floor plan and more than 10 outdoor and indoor living areas including a kitchen, living room, dining room, bedroom, bathroom, closet, bonus room, balcony, and pool. The top-floor bonus room comes with a sleepover transformation to sleep even more dolls, and the working elevator is wheelchair-accessible.
Kids will love the integrated lights and sounds, as well as the home’s more than 75 accessories and customizable spaces for interactive play.
And while the iconic home is dreamy enough that even adults will want to take a peek inside, the original mission behind Mattel’s vision still rings true today. Encouraging children everywhere to dream big, Barbie bought her first Dreamhouse in 1962, before women in the United States could open their own bank accounts and when only 0.1% of young women were independent homeowners.
More than 60 years after its debut, the brand sells one Dreamhouse every minute. In 2021, it was the top-selling item in the U.S. dolls category, and its popularity is sure to only heat up this summer, as fans young and old celebrate Barbie on the big screen. Snag the 2023 Barbie Dreamhouse online at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Mattel Shop for $199.99.