This Barbie-Themed Pool Float Is Perfect for Summer
Are you searching for ways to pass the time until Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie finally hits theaters on July 21? It might be time to take a cue from Malibu Barbie herself and soak up some sun poolside. To help you do just that, pool float retailer FUNBOY just launched a collaboration with Barbie in celebration of the upcoming film and the 60th anniversary of Barbie’s Dreamhouse.
“With pops of color and a signature pink, the collection is straight out of Barbie Land,” the official collection description reads. “Now you can experience the movie Barbie in real life — from the big screen to your pool.”
If you’re already prepared to channel the iconic doll in the latest Barbie movie, you can lounge in the 6-foot tall “Iconic B’” pool float ($59), which features Barbie’s initial in her signature pink (out of stock, but hopefully coming back). Fun fact: That float can be seen in the movie’s teaser trailer! The official movie merch also includes a captain hat ($39), an inflatable surfboard pool float ($49), a speed boat float ($109), and good-old-fashioned round pool floats ($29), which come in two striped colorways.
The collection also pays homage to Malibu Barbie with a variety of products sporting a groovy retro print, from a golf cart pool float ($139, and two colors are on sale for $99) to an oversized beach towel ($59). The brand even sells matching bikinis ($80-$88) and one-pieces ($185) in the same pattern, so even your swimwear can feel Barbie’s Dreamhouse-ready. You’ll be ready to slide down Barbie’s magical bedroom water slide that leads directly to her pool in no time.
Even if hanging out by the pool isn’t your vibe, expect to see plenty of Barbie-related home decor content over the next month. From Gap and Superga tie-in collections to an entire “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” competition series on HGTV, the world’s most iconic doll is having quite a summer.
You can shop the full FUNBOY x Barbie Dream Collection here.
Buy: FUNBOY x Barbie Dream Collection, starting at $14