Photos of Barbie’s Dreamhouse Unveil Her Pink-Filled Palace
Margot Robbie’s starring role as “Barbie” in Greta Gertwig’s live-action movie arrives in theaters on July 21, and as a result, Barbiecore is turning up everywhere, from home decor to wardrobes. In anticipation of the movie’s premiere, Robbie gave an extensive tour of the Barbie Dreamhouse in a video with Architectural Digest, and it’s as pink and magical as you’d imagine.
The life-sized dollhouse is completely see-through, which is perfect for all the Barbies to wake up and greet each other. Arguably, one of the best details in the Dreamhouse (and Robbie’s favorite feature) is the swirling slide in her bedroom that leads to her fake pool, just like the one in the Dreamhouse of your youth. (But although this one looks realistic, there’s no water or any other element in Barbie Land.)
“There is no water in Barbie Land,” Robbie said. “There’s no water or fire, there are no elements. It’s actually funny to see how many people avoid walking — everyone walks around the pool. Even though it’s fake, it’s really beautiful, which is kind of like everything in Barbie Land.”
According to an interview with Gertwig, set decorator Katie Spencer and production designer Sarah Greenwood were inspired by Palm Springs mid-century modernism and hand-crafted a majority of the props for the film. For example, the food decals in Barbie’s kitchen replaced actual food, and the sized-up toothbrush and hair accessories truly fit the doll-like experience. Of course, the color pink also played a huge role in decorating the set.
“This is like the perfect product of so many discussions, so many references,” Gertwig said. “We sat with all these different kinds of pinks and we were like, ‘What is the pink? How do the pinks interact?’”
And the “endless meetings” about Barbie’s beloved color led to a breathtaking set — but they also resulted in a reported worldwide shortage of pink paint. But if you’re inspired to bring a little bit of Barbie’s Dreamhouse to your space, Backdrop released a collaboration with Mattel last year to celebrate the iconic home’s 60th anniversary.
Once the movie’s July 21 premiere date is here, we’ll see you at the Dreamhouse!