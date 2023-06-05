The “Barbie” Movie Created an “International Shortage” of Pink Paint

Of course, you can bring Barbie’s signature hue into your own space without painting your walls fuschia. Paula Taylor, head stylist at Graham & Brown recommends painting walls a shade of green ranging from sage to deep forest, adding hot pink or fuschia touches by way of pillows, wall art, or any accessories of your choosing to bring Barbiecore decor in without overwhelming anyone you live with. You can even opt for lighter shades of pink for a playful touch that isn’t too bright.