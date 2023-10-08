This Entire Utah Neighborhood Transformed into “Barbieland” for Halloween
While it’s safe to say that Barbie-inspired Halloween costumes will be everywhere in the coming weeks, one Utah neighborhood has already taken the cake for the most creative way to celebrate the biggest pop culture phenomenon of the year. Residents of Daybreak, Utah teamed up to transform their entire neighborhood into Barbieland, and yes, there’s even a Mojo Dojo Casa House.
TikTok user Liz (@paseo_forever) has been sharing videos of the festive group effort, and it will convince Halloween fans to start looking at real estate in the Daybreak area, because it’s “so cool,” as Ken himself would say.
Along, of course, with the Barbie Dreamhouse (including a display with Barbie’s signature pink closet and dressing area), there’s a Disco Barbie house, which has a DJ turntable and mini dance floor. There’s also Pool Party Barbie with plenty of fun floats and a “Barbie” skeleton going down a pink pool slide. Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House includes motorcycles and horses, and since it is Halloween, neighbors can get their spooky thrills at Weird Barbie house and Haunted Barbie house, as well as Barbie Graveyard, which includes a tombstone that reads “R.I.P. The Patriarchy.”
The famed 12-foot Home Depot skeleton makes an appearance, with two skeletons donning their best beach wear and having a “beach off” inspired by the ultra-competitive Kens.
Not only have neighbors added themed props, each house is decked out in vibrant pink lights, making it a must-see display whether visitors stop by during the day or at night.
Daybreak is known for going all-out during spooky season, with participants and visitors encouraged to support the Utah Food Bank for their efforts. Last year, there was a Stranger Things setup, and 2020 included a Haunted Mansion theme. But it’s pretty hard to top this year’s Barbie extravaganza, although it seems likely that these creative residents will work their magic on whatever they dream up for Halloween 2024.