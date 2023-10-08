Along, of course, with the Barbie Dreamhouse (including a display with Barbie’s signature pink closet and dressing area), there’s a Disco Barbie house, which has a DJ turntable and mini dance floor. There’s also Pool Party Barbie with plenty of fun floats and a “Barbie” skeleton going down a pink pool slide. Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House includes motorcycles and horses, and since it is Halloween, neighbors can get their spooky thrills at Weird Barbie house and Haunted Barbie house, as well as Barbie Graveyard, which includes a tombstone that reads “R.I.P. The Patriarchy.”