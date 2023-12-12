The Ridiculously Cozy Blanket That Oprah Loves Is More Than 40% Off Right Now
I dread the winter. As much as I love sweaters and the holiday season, I can’t stand the sun setting in the afternoon and how drafty my apartment gets. Those combined factors mean that you’ll find me buried under blankets in my bed most hours of the day. Even if I have the heat going, my hands and feet get unbearably cold, and what else am I supposed to do when it’s pitch black outside at 5 p.m.? Cocooning myself in my comforter and throw blankets and sipping on some hot chocolate is the best course of action.
These days, I’m constantly searching for items that’ll improve my bed setup — you really can’t have too many blankets on hand, especially during this time of the year. During my research, I came across an editor-loved brand that celebrities can’t seem to get enough of either. Barefoot Dreams has not only made our Best List, it made Oprah’s, too. (Kourtney Kardashian, Nina Dobrev, and a number of other celebs also approve.)
If you want to try out the brand that makes products that are “the softest I’ve ever felt” — Oprah’s words, not mine — QVC is offering Barefoot Dreams’ CozyChic blanket at over 40% off right now. Read on for all of the details!
What is the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heather Blanket?
There’s a reason this brand is tons of celebs’ go-to for all things cozy. When staff writer Sarah put the ribbed version of the blanket to the test, she said: “It’s so thick and soft and just a little bit spongy, kind of like a fuzzy sock for your whole body,” making it the ideal extra layer when the temperature dips. “There’s nothing better than being wrapped up in one of these.”
That option and the discounted striped one are both made of the brand’s one-of-a-kind, machine-washable fabric called CozyChic. Once you bundle yourself up in the polyester yarn, you’ll likely be ruined for all other blankets, if the stellar reviews from customers are anything to go by. The stylish pattern, ribbed border, and pastel colors — including pink, blue, green, gray, and cream — will also make your bed look more put together, which is a major win. If washed correctly, the brand says it won’t shrink, pill, or wrinkle. There may be some shedding at first, according to Sarah, but usually only after the first wash.
What Barefoot Dreams Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 5/5
“I will no longer buy any other type of blankets. These are the softest and best blankets I’ve ever had.” – Marla A.
“When the barefoot dreams blankets come out you’ll find a pup coming to snuggle with you! I found these and bought two so no matter where I was you had easy access. Keeps you warm not too heavy soooo soft.” – Katie T.
“It’s the perfect cozy blanket for relaxing. Washes well and the material doesn’t stick to clothes like many past blankets we’ve used. We will continue purchasing these in the future.” – Jessica B.
These blankets usually go for nearly $150 — and though they’re totally worth it, QVC’s discounted price can be attributed to the item’s “as is” status. (It might be a return, vendor sample, or on-air display.) That’s a small price to pay for how much cozier it’ll make your space, if you ask me!
