Oprah’s Favorite Things List Is Here — These Are the 17 Best Gifts to Shop ASAP

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission.
colorful photo of wrapping paper and gifts
Credit: Marc Tran/Stocksy

Happy holidays! This feature is part of Apartment Therapy's Gift Edit, our editor-curated collection of gift ideas.

If you weren’t sure whether Halloween officially marked the beginning of the winter holiday season, here’s a clear signal for you: Oprah’s annual list of favorite things is here! The catalog practically eliminates any doubts over what to get your loved ones. Regardless of whether you’re looking for something unique or doubting your own expertise (we’ve all been there), the queen of the gifting season has arrived just in time. The list is also live on Amazon, meaning you can shop her selection of home tech, travel gear, kitchen tools, and more, then have it arrive at your door in just a couple of days. It’s the perfect way to minimize the stress of an otherwise chaotic time of year!

There are a lot of items to sort through, so we had a look as soon as the list dropped and picked out 17 of our faves that would make wonderful presents for relatives, friends, coworkers, significant others, and just about anyone else on your roster. There’s no time to waste! Check them out below, and get your holiday shopping done early this year.

1 / 17
Sterling Forever The Perfect O-ccasion Earring Case
Amazon
$92.80

When it comes to gifting, you can never go wrong with a small, dainty organizer such as this pretty lilac number. It's perfect for bringing your earrings on the go or storing them neatly at home, and the case also features a built-in mirror for easy accessorizing. No matter what material the jewelry is made of, it'll stay safe and untarnished once placed inside this case.

2 / 17
De'Longhi TrueBrew Drip Coffee Maker with Carafe
Amazon
$599.95

If you're really trying to impress your giftee, we suggest Oprah's go-to coffee maker, the De'Longhi TrueBrew. The cool thing about this machine is that it requires neither wasteful coffee pods nor paper filters, so it's about as effortless as it gets. Choose from six beverage sizes and five brew styles: light, gold, bold, espresso-style, or over ice. You can purchase the coffee maker either with or without a carafe, though we say you might as well snag the full package.

3 / 17
Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Carry-On Suitcase
Amazon
$95.99
was $119.99

We've never seen a piece of luggage quite like this hard-shell suitcase, whose wheels pop off to transform it from a carry-on to a personal item. Store all your belongings inside without having to worry about running out of space, then place the suitcase into the plane's overhead compartment without a problem. Built-in locks further ensure your items' security.

4 / 17
Mali+Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo
Amazon
$35.20

Your friend who's constantly traveling will undoubtedly appreciate this stunning beauty bag duo. It comes with a compact pouch for makeup, as well as a larger drawstring bag with a detachable strap. Both pieces are made from durable vegan leather and come in 10 sophisticated colors.

5 / 17
Brouk & Co Capri Everyday Stripe Tote
Amazon
$64.00

Whether your giftee is packing for a weekend trip or heading to the corner store, they'll love reaching for this spacious tote, which sports a slightly nautical design. It has sufficient interior and exterior pockets so their items don't become jumbled, and no matter how much they load it up, your bestie can remain confident that the sturdy tote will hold everything with ease.

6 / 17
Harlem Candle Company Purple Love Candle
Amazon
$48.00

We're big fans of the Harlem Candle Company, ourselves, so we weren't surprised to see one of their many nice-smelling offerings amid Oprah's faves. This particular scent contains notes of roses and sandalwood, so it'll imbue your space with a fresh and floral yet grounding fragrance. All candles are hand-poured and made of vegetable soy wax, so they're not toxic.

7 / 17
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks, 3 Pairs
Amazon
$58.00

If there's one gift that will never go unappreciated, it's a pair of cozy, fuzzy socks. This trio from Barefoot Dreams is available in a pleasant purple colorway and is made from the brand's iconic machine-washable knit fabric. Suffice to say, the socks are perfect for staying warm on a cold winter night.

8 / 17
Lands Downunder All-Season Herringbone Throw
Amazon
$110.40
was $138.00

When in doubt, gift a cozy blanket. Besides, who wouldn't love receiving this ultra-soft, cashmere-like throw to drape across their sofa or bed? The blanket sports a subtle herringbone print and dreamy lilac color, and it also has fringed edges for added interest. Although it's lightweight, the blanket will keep your loved one warm during snuggly movie nights.

9 / 17
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven
Amazon
$299.95

There's a reason at-home breadmaking has gotten so popular in recent years: Bread is surprisingly easy to make, especially when you have a dedicated oven such as this one at your disposal. Le Creuset's beautiful cast iron oven is the perfect size for your average loaf. Plus, it comes with a deep lid that lets your creation rise to become fluffy and soft on the inside but crispy and golden on the outside — heavenly!

10 / 17
Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle
Amazon
$195.00

Meet the modern kettle that'll have your tea-brewing routine down to a science. The kettle is designed with fully customizable brew settings as well as precision pouring for each cup. Plus, it includes a guide mode, brew stopwatch, quick heat time, and WiFi compatibility. This gift is perfect for the tech-savvy individual who wants to take the guesswork out of each brewed pour.

11 / 17
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones
Amazon
$199.95
was $349.99

For years now, Apple's sister brand Beats has been a leader in the headphone market — and for good reason. Take the Beats Studio Pro headphones: able to fit comfortably on any ear size and boasting spatial audio technology for an immersive 360-degree listening experience, these are as high-performance as they come. Happy listening!

12 / 17
Sweet July Skin Face Towel Set
Amazon
$30.40
was $38.00

The beauty-lover in your life will be delighted to receive this set of makeup-removing face towels, which are much nicer and more eco-friendly than single-use wipes. Each towel is made of soft cotton, so it won't irritate the skin, and all the washcloths come bundled up in a cute and convenient fabric basket.

13 / 17
Red Bay Coffee Holiday Gift Set
Amazon
$32.99

Every busy bee needs their morning coffee, so why not gift them this Red Bay Coffee holiday set? It arrives with three 8-ounce bags of coffee, so they won't have to think about restocking for the next couple of months. Instead, they can enjoy the rich notes of chocolate, nectarine, hibiscus blackberry, and other decadent flavors.

14 / 17
WanderFull Crossbody HydroBag
Amazon
$59.00

No matter where you're going, you'll want to reach for a HydroBag. This innovative fashion find does double duty as a small crossbody bag and a water bottle holder, so you never have to choose between a backpack or small purse again. Place your bottle in the main compartment, and keep your credit cards, ID, and other important personal items in the front slot.

15 / 17
ASUTRA Silk Eye Mask
Amazon
$21.99

Named one of our Best Gifts for Sleep, this silky eye mask is a great way to encourage your favorite busybody to take some time to chill this coming year. The mask is filled with the soothing scent of lavender and weighted by flax seeds to help lull them into the perfect state of relaxation and sleep. Choose from a number of different hues or snag 'em all for every yoga buddy or new mom on your holiday list.

16 / 17
Springer Dog Water Bottle
Amazon
$24.99

This two-in-one water bottle and bowl is a game-changer, especially during hotter days if your pup loves long walks but can't take the summer heat. Although it might look like a normal bottle, the top actually doubles as a water bowl for your furry friend. After all, you can't forget to include them in your holiday shopping list!

17 / 17
Dock & Bay Pet Towel
Amazon
$17.99
was $29.99

One of the most stressful parts of bathing your dog is having to dry them off afterward. Prevent wet floors with this pet towel, which is specifically designed to quickly absorb as much water as possible from your pet's dense fur. Made from recycled materials, the towel is lightweight and compact despite its impressive drying capabilities.

How-To Toolkits