Oprah’s Favorite Things List Is Here — These Are the 17 Best Gifts to Shop ASAP
Happy holidays! This feature is part of Apartment Therapy's Gift Edit, our editor-curated collection of gift ideas. Need more inspiration? Check out all our guides here.
If you weren’t sure whether Halloween officially marked the beginning of the winter holiday season, here’s a clear signal for you: Oprah’s annual list of favorite things is here! The catalog practically eliminates any doubts over what to get your loved ones. Regardless of whether you’re looking for something unique or doubting your own expertise (we’ve all been there), the queen of the gifting season has arrived just in time. The list is also live on Amazon, meaning you can shop her selection of home tech, travel gear, kitchen tools, and more, then have it arrive at your door in just a couple of days. It’s the perfect way to minimize the stress of an otherwise chaotic time of year!
There are a lot of items to sort through, so we had a look as soon as the list dropped and picked out 17 of our faves that would make wonderful presents for relatives, friends, coworkers, significant others, and just about anyone else on your roster. There’s no time to waste! Check them out below, and get your holiday shopping done early this year.