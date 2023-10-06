This $499K House for Sale Looks Like It Has a Barn on Its Roof

With ample sunlight, high ceilings, and an upper atrium that leads out to a roof terrace for outdoor entertaining, it’s clear that this home will suit a buyer with a keen eye for art and design. Reddit commenters were split down the middle in their reactions. One person called it “Amish contemporary,” while another joked that it has “so many places for a toddler to get their head stuck.”



Still, plenty of people loved it. “This puts the wild in @zillowgonewild — I love it!” wrote one user. Another called it “Absolutely incredible. Wild and amazing. I’d ditch the red for another color and do some updating but I’d live here in a heartbeat.” Another shared: “I would want the pickiest inspector I could find. Also, if I’d lived here as a kid, I would have attempted to parachute/zipline/hang glide from the roof at least once.” Yet another noted: “It’s like someone converted an airport hangar to a post-modern library then to a home. I don’t hate it.”



Within just a few days of being listed, the $499,000 home already has a pending offer, so it might already have its perfect owner. That said, you never know what could change, so it’s worth keeping your eyes peeled if you’re in the area looking for your dream home.