Bath & Body Works’ Halloween Collection Is Back and It’s Filled With Spooktacular Scents and Accessories You’d Be Ghoulish to Miss

published yesterday
Credit: Adrienne Breaux

Ready to start embracing spooky season? You’re not the only one. With Labor Day almost here, the summer season is officially on its way out meaning it’s time to welcome in all things fall — and many retailers are wasting no time getting in on the fun! Chances are if you walk (or scroll) through your favorite retailer right now, you’re going to find some great Halloween decor, from wicked wreaths and spooky doormats to magical lighting and delectably scented candles. Speaking of candles, one of our favorite places to peruse? Bath & Body Works. Home to some of the best seasonal fragrances and decor, the Bath & Body Works Halloween collection is a yearly treat we always look forward to — and something tells us you do, too. Below, we rounded up 12 of our favorite pieces from the collection, from candles to decor and so much more. Happy spooky season!

1 / 12
Pumpkin Carving 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
$26.95

Name a more Halloween-centric activity than pumpkin carving. This delicious 3-wick candle is inspired by the time-honored practice with notes of freshly carved pumpkin, spiced pumpkin seeds, and smooth brown sugar.

2 / 12
Skulls & Roses 3-Wick Candle Holder
Bath & Body Works
$69.95

For a fun way to display your new candle, opt for this fun candle holder. Inspired by an old-fashioned clock, this piece would look great year-round and doubles as a functional clock.

3 / 12
Moonlit Graveyard Mason Single Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
$15.95

Love a good, moody scent? The Moonlight Graveyard candle may be just what you're looking for. This earth candle features notes of tombstone moss, cold foggy air, and eerie incense for a candle that smells like the ultimate chill in the air.

4 / 12
Spider Web Single Wick Candle Holder
Bath & Body Works
$17.47
was $34.95

Designed to work perfectly with the brand's single-wick candles, this chic spider web candle holder is the perfect way to make a glam Halloween statement.

5 / 12
Purrfect Pumpkin Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap
Bath & Body Works
$3.50
was $7.95

Want to smell like fall everywhere you go? The Purrfect Pumpkin hand soap features notes of carved pumpkin, spooky cinnamon, and moonlight vanilla for a scent that's the epitome of autumn.

6 / 12
Stained Glass Skull Gentle Foaming Hand Soap Holder
Bath & Body Works
$7.47
was $14.95

Dress up that bottle of hand soap with this stylish Stained Glass Skull soap holder. Inspired by stained glass windows, this soap holder is a little bit spooky, a little bit rock and roll, and 100 percent showstopping.

7 / 12
LED Spooky Cat PocketBac Holder
Bath & Body Works
$6.47
was $12.95

Keep your favorite hand sanitizer close by and festive with this spooky cat sanitizer holder. Featuring the image of a black cat, it also lights for an extra spooky touch!

8 / 12
Ghoul Friend 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
$26.95

Notes of dark strawberries, ghostly peony, and spine-chilling citrus make this candle a scent that's equal parts lovely and mysterious, aka perfect for spooky season.

9 / 12
Vampire Blood 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
$26.95

For a truly macabre scent, pick up a Vampire Blood candle. Notes of red berries, night-blooming jasmine, and plum make for a devilishly delicious scent you'll want to take a bite out of.

10 / 12
Gem Spider Pedestal Candle Holder
Bath & Body Works
$8.47
was $16.95

For another fun display, pick up the Gem Spider Pedestal Candle Holder. Decorated with an amethyst purple spider upon a glittering web, if you like things a little glam, this is the candle holder for you.

11 / 12
Vampire Blood Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap
Bath & Body Works
$12.95

How cool is this hand soap? A perfect match to its sister candle, this Vampire Blood hand soap lets you bring its lovely berry scent with you all day long.

12 / 12
Blingy Ghost PocketBac Holder
Bath & Body Works
$7.95

For another ghoulishly glam find, pick up this adorable ghost hand sanitizer holder! This gemmed-out ghost conveniently your backpack, purse, keychains, and more so you can always have hand sanitizer at the ready.

