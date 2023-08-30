Bath & Body Works’ Halloween Collection Is Back and It’s Filled With Spooktacular Scents and Accessories You’d Be Ghoulish to Miss

Ready to start embracing spooky season? You’re not the only one. With Labor Day almost here, the summer season is officially on its way out meaning it’s time to welcome in all things fall — and many retailers are wasting no time getting in on the fun! Chances are if you walk (or scroll) through your favorite retailer right now, you’re going to find some great Halloween decor, from wicked wreaths and spooky doormats to magical lighting and delectably scented candles. Speaking of candles, one of our favorite places to peruse? Bath & Body Works. Home to some of the best seasonal fragrances and decor, the Bath & Body Works Halloween collection is a yearly treat we always look forward to — and something tells us you do, too. Below, we rounded up 12 of our favorite pieces from the collection, from candles to decor and so much more. Happy spooky season!