The Internet is Going Wild Over These Floating Wand-Controlled Candlesticks That Are Perfect for Halloween
I don’t know about you but I live for spooky season. While many people mourn the passing of summer, I happily welcome in the cool breeze of autumn and all things Halloween (there’s nothing I love more than putting on “Practical Magic” and pulling out a great Halloween candle once the weather starts to dip). That being said, I don’t typically decorate my home for the holiday, save for some generic pumpkin decor and my velvet terracotta-colored bedding. But there’s one piece of decor sweeping the internet that might change that: the Leejec Floating Candles.
After spotting them on TikTok, I was immediately obsessed. I’m a sucker for a fun lighting moment and once I realized that these were not only meant to look like they were floating but that they were controlled by a wand, I wanted to tell everyone about them (In case you were wondering, yes, I’m one of the many out there who partakes in the annual Harry Pottery marathon come October.) So, what’s the deal with these magical candles?
What are the Leejec Floating Candles?
Transforming your space into a whimsical candle-draped wonderland, these candles are part decorative lighting part optical illusion. Here’s how they work: Each candle comes pre-strung with a sturdy piece of transparent fishing wire so all you need to do is place a AAA battery within each candle (you can opt for rechargeable ones to make sure to fun never stops) and hang your light (reviewers shared that they opted for either clear thumbtacks or mounting putty). Once you’ve arranged them to your liking, simply point the wand, click the button, and watch as these candles flicker.
What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying
Average rating: 4.5/5 stars
“Just the coolest thing ever! It arrived quickly, they’re pre-strung with fishing line so you can just hang them up and they just look so fun.” — Michelle
“I bought these for a Harry Potter party and I got so many compliments. My friends wanted me to leave them up year-round. They are extremely easy to put up and look fantastic! Controlling them with the wand is so much fun, too!” — Charli
“I love how the candles flicker and look so realistic!” — Samantha
Ready to add some magic to your space? You can get your hands on a 12-piece set of these floating candles for $35 (Don’t forget to click the coupon box to save 10 percent on your purchase!) Here’s to spooky season and all the fun it brings.
Buy: Leejec Floating Candles with Magic Wand Remote, $34.95