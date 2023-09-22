Newsletters
These Are the Best Fall Candles from Bath & Body Works This Year

Tara Bellucci
Tara is Apartment Therapy's News & Culture Director. When not scrolling through Instagram double-tapping pet pics and astrology memes, you'll find her thrift shopping around Boston, kayaking on the Charles, and trying not to buy more plants.
published about 2 hours ago
I love fall. I love candles. And fall is unequivocally Candle Season. Lighting a candle not only adds some cozy lighting, but it can also instantly change the vibe with a scent. Add a mug of something warm and a book, and I’m fully in my happy place. 

Bath & Body Works recently sent me 24 (!!) of their new and returning fall scents, and I made it my job to rank them and share the best of the best of the season. Because every nose is different, I asked some friends to help me smell them. Here are the top-rated candles from Bath & Body Works’ 2023 fall collection.

Dark Amber & Oud 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
Returning scent Dark Amber + Oud took the top spot amongst the collection. With notes of dark golden amber, rainwater, and oud wood, Bath & Body Works describes it as “a woodland forest after a rainstorm.” My friends agreed, saying it smelled like “camping.”

Apple & Charcoal 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
New this year, Apple + Charcoal is bound to be a perennial favorite, with the smoked charcoal balancing the sweet apple notes. My testers described it as “a surprisingly real apple smell” and “not overwhelmingly fruity (which I love).”

Smoked Caramel Mezcal 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
Another new addition, Smoked Caramel Mezcal is not only a delicious-sounding drink, but also quite lovely as a candle. The smoky mezcal is tempered by caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar rim notes, according to Bath & Body Works. One tester says it had a “butterscotch” vibe.

Apricot & Green Fig 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
With notes of apricot, sandalwood, lush fig, and creamy coconut, Apricot & Green Fig is a fresh addition to this year’s collection. Testers found this one tricky to pick out the specific notes, but ranked it highly (and vied to take it home).

Blueberry Pumpkin Patch 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
Another new scent for 2023, Blueberry Pumpkin Patch has notes of farm-fresh blueberries, ripe pumpkin, and autumn spice. One tester described it as “just like a muffin,” and who doesn’t want their space to smell like muffins?

Salted Amber & Vetiver 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works
Rounding out the top six is the new Salted Amber & Vetiver, which Bath & Body Works describes as smelling like “cuddling up under a blanket next to a relaxing fire.” The testers agreed, ranking the notes of salted amber, fresh orange flower, and rich vetiver highly.

