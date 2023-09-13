Bath & Body Works Is Hiring 30,000+ Workers for the Holiday Season

Interested in joining the brand’s team yourself? You have until October 22 to apply for a seasonal holiday associate position, and until mid-December to apply to work at one of Bath & Body Works’ distribution centers.



In the meantime, Bath & Body Works is hosting two National Hiring Events in all of its stores on September 23 and October 12, where interested applicants can take part in interviews and be hired on the spot. Position postings are also available online on Bath & Body Works’ careers page. Good luck!