Bath & Body Works Is Hiring 30,000+ Workers for the Holiday Season
Amidst the chaos of the holidays, seasonal jobs can provide some much-needed extra income during a time of the year rife with entertaining and gift-giving expenses. If you’re looking to pick up some extra work, Bath & Body Works might be the job for you. The retailer is currently searching for 30,000 seasonal holiday sales associates across its stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as 2,500 seasonal employees for its four Ohio-based distribution centers.
“For Bath & Body Works, the holiday season is a fast-paced, exciting time of year — and we wouldn’t be able to achieve success without the crucial support provided by our seasonal holiday associates,” Deon Riley, chief human resources officer of Bath & Body Works, said in a statement. “We’re excited to expand on our capabilities this holiday season. Opening our doors to 30,000 seasonal employees is an exciting opportunity for us and our future associates, and helps us ensure we’re delivering a best-in-class retail experience.”
Bath & Body Works is offering potential employees flexible scheduling and, of course, discounts on all merchandise. The brand is also offering a $500 associate referral bonus program if you know anyone eager to join you over the holidays.
Interested in joining the brand’s team yourself? You have until October 22 to apply for a seasonal holiday associate position, and until mid-December to apply to work at one of Bath & Body Works’ distribution centers.
In the meantime, Bath & Body Works is hosting two National Hiring Events in all of its stores on September 23 and October 12, where interested applicants can take part in interviews and be hired on the spot. Position postings are also available online on Bath & Body Works’ careers page. Good luck!