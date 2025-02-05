This Is the Coziest Blanket I’ve Ever Tried (It Keeps Me Warm All Night!)
This winter has been particularly cold, so you’re probably interested in items that will keep you warm — especially if you live in a rental where you don’t control your heating system. This is where finding the perfect blanket enters the picture. Anyone who knows me knows that I love combining both style and functionality to any item that I use. So, when it comes to my bedding, that’s certainly no different. There’s something about having a bed that not only looks aesthetically pleasing, but also has bed quilts, comforters, or throws that actually do what they’re designed for.
When I first learned about the Cotton Napper Bearaby Weighted blanket, I was intrigued initially because the Bearaby site says it’s perfect for relaxation. However, when Bearaby gifted me the blanket, I noticed it had another benefit: keeping me warm.
This blanket is incredibly soft, thick, and perfect for colder months. It’s not just a stylish addition to my bed, but it also helps me get better sleep, and keeps me warm and comfortable. What I love most about the Bearaby blanket is how the material and weight work together to keep me warm. Made from 100% organic cotton, the texture reminds me of a thick sweater or T-shirt, allowing you to stay warm all night without overheating.
Bearaby recommends choosing a weighted blanket that’s 10% of your body weight. This isn’t my first rodeo owning a weighted blanket; I’ve been gifted a weighted blanket before. However, this time around, I wanted my new weighted blanket to feel comfortable on my body. I’m not completely sure how much body weight my previous weighted blanket is but it’s certainly heavier in comparison. This could also be because it has beads inside of it, while the Bearaby doesn’t. Either way, my Bearaby blanket seriously feels like the perfect weight on my body when I’m laying down.
In addition to the weight, the Bearaby blanket is also very aesthetically pleasing. I love the deep blue color of my Bearaby blanket and how it adds a richness to my bedding. A pop of color in the winter changes the overall feel of my bed, allowing me to feel restful when it’s bedtime.
The texture of my Bearaby blanket also feels 100% better. It’s thick and soft, way more so than my other blanket. It’s seriously the blanket that I reach for whenever I get in bed. Currently, I only use it when I’m in my bed, but it’s become a pivotal part of my daily habits. Whether I’m lounging in bed or sleeping, I never get hot with the blanket because of the breathable fabric. It’s also easy to wash, making maintenance a breeze.
Customers who have purchased the blanket have raved about it, leaving comments like, “This weighted blanket is warm, but breathes at the same time so it doesn’t overheat like other blankets do. Would highly recommend it!” and “I didn’t know what I was missing out on until I slept with this blanket. It’s comfortable, breathable, and warm. Can’t wait to see how it performs during the summer months.”