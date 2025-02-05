The texture of my Bearaby blanket also feels 100% better. It’s thick and soft, way more so than my other blanket. It’s seriously the blanket that I reach for whenever I get in bed. Currently, I only use it when I’m in my bed, but it’s become a pivotal part of my daily habits. Whether I’m lounging in bed or sleeping, I never get hot with the blanket because of the breathable fabric. It’s also easy to wash, making maintenance a breeze.



Customers who have purchased the blanket have raved about it, leaving comments like, “This weighted blanket is warm, but breathes at the same time so it doesn’t overheat like other blankets do. Would highly recommend it!” and “I didn’t know what I was missing out on until I slept with this blanket. It’s comfortable, breathable, and warm. Can’t wait to see how it performs during the summer months.”