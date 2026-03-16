Drew Barrymore’s New Collection Is Full of Trendy Must-Haves for a Kitchen Makeover
Spring is one of the best times of year to refresh, renew, and revive your collection of hosting accessories — after all, it’s time for alfresco dinner parties. And Drew Barrymore just dropped the best collection of table linens of the season that’ll instantly upgrade any table you set. Rather than standard florals, Beautiful by Drew is making stripes the “it” pattern of spring, and you’ll have a hard time choosing which colorway to go with — in fact, you might just have to mix and match!
“NEW @beautifulbydrew kitchen linens and accessories just dropped at Walmart,” the creator behind Walmart Favs wrote in a recent Instagram caption. “Perfect for your spring and Easter table, brunch, lunch, or dinner!”
There’s a peach and pink stripe and a navy and cornflower blue stripe pattern to choose from, both of which are featured on new place mats, kitchen towels, table runners, and more. They pair so well with the illustrated floral patterns Drew also dropped in the collection, but stand out as the stars of the show on their own.
Drew’s New Dining Must-Haves Are Already in Stores
“Don’t sleep on these!” one Walmart reviewer wrote about the ruffled place mats. “These place mats are precious! I immediately ordered the other color option as well!”
Another person wrote, “I am in LOVE with these place mats … I love how you can even flip them over and use the other side! The quality surprised me for the price point; the fabric feels durable, and it holds its shape after a gentle wash.”
The Coral Rose table runner is also a fan favorite. Like the place mats, it’s also made out of 100% cotton material and measures 72 inches long, making it perfect for tables of any size. The warm peachy tones are awesome for spring and summer, and it’s machine washable.
And swapping out your kitchen towels might be the easiest way to refresh your space for the season. This set comes with the Coral Rose stripe, as well as corresponding solids and a trendy floral. The towels are all cotton and easy to care for.
“I absolutely love these Beautiful kitchen towels,” one reviewer wrote. “I love how they come in different colors, styles, and textures. They’re a great size for all your kitchen purpose drying needs.”
Run to your local Walmart to grab these new Beautiful by Drew kitchen linens and give your space a refresh ahead of summer. They’re all super affordable and look so much more high-end than the price suggests.
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