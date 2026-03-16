Drew Barrymore’s New Collection Is Full of Trendy Must-Haves for a Kitchen Makeover

Spring is one of the best times of year to refresh, renew, and revive your collection of hosting accessories — after all, it’s time for alfresco dinner parties. And Drew Barrymore just dropped the best collection of table linens of the season that’ll instantly upgrade any table you set. Rather than standard florals, Beautiful by Drew is making stripes the “it” pattern of spring, and you’ll have a hard time choosing which colorway to go with — in fact, you might just have to mix and match!