Everything You Should Know About Bed Bath & Beyond Filing Bankruptcy

It’s a sad time for coupon cutters, and Abbi and Ilana of “Broad City”: On Sunday, beloved chain Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which means the retailer will close its remaining 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores. In addition, 120 buybuy Baby stores, which are also owned by BB&B, will close. Known for their popular “Big Blue” 20-percent-off coupons and college dorm essentials, the retailer was once a pillar for linens and towels that often towered above the store’s shelves.