Bed Bath & Beyond Is Coming to Kirkland’s — But with a Twist
If you’re still mourning the loss of having a chance at an in-store shopping experience at Bed Bath & Beyond, you should know that the stores are making a surprise brick-and-mortar comeback in 2025 — but there’s a catch. Sort of. According to Chain Store Age, the superstore, which declared bankruptcy in 2023, will be pairing up with home decor retailer Kirkland’s to open smaller “neighborhood” locations, starting with five Bed Bath & Beyond stores sometime next year.
Bed Bath & Beyond, which was acquired by Overstock.com last August, hasn’t returned to physical stores since its closing and rebranding as Beyond in 2023. However, per Chain Store Age, Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers can expect some of their favorite products to make a return with the Kirkland’s collaboration as these pilot stores will offer “a curated assortment of Bed Bath & Beyond’s legacy vendor partners.”
Kirkland’s — not to be confused with Costco’s signature brand “Kirkland” of the same name — will be operating these brick-and-mortar locations along with their other 325 stores. The brand hasn’t shared exactly where people can find these small format Bed Bath & Beyond stores in-person just yet, but they did reveal that they’ll be looking for “new markets” as well as other possible opportunities for brand growth.
Marcus Lemonis, the executive chairman of Beyond, opened up about the brand’s return to the retail space in a press release, calling it an “art and a science.”
“[We] have vetted the management team and infrastructure of Kirkland’s Home as an ideal organization to help bring the iconic Bed Bath & Beyond brand back,” he said. “The key to retail is efficiency in assortment, space management, sourcing, and merchandising, all while recognizing that smaller, tighter footprints with significantly lower fixed-cost models is a winning recipe.”
In the meantime, Bed Bath & Beyond fans can shop the brand’s products at The Container Store, which announced a $40 million partnership with the organizing company just a few weeks ago. Per the press release, the stores are selling co-branded Bed, Bath & Beyond products for kitchen, bath, and bedroom, expanding Beyond’s recent venture into the wholesale textiles space.