“These Planters are 100% Great! Could not be more perfect. No sharp edges, and the packaging is also perfect. I had ordered some round ones elsewhere, and the packaging was tedious to remove as each panel was vacuum sealed, still the panels had some sharp edges plus small imperfections. I ordered 2 sets with this company due to my satisfaction of the item, cost/quality, I hurried back to buy a second set. Thank you for such a very nice item and service. Very much appreciated!” — Chrissy

“Love the size of these! If you are new to gardening this may be the perfect size. Got mine in beige and it looks more like a light butter color. I love it though, it contrasts nicely with the greens and browns of my landscaping. Not much effort to fill, extremely easy to put together. One woman, an hour for two. No problem with delivery, all pieces in good shape, extra bolt sets included. This will be their first season.” — Carole

“These are super easy to set up and fill with whatever dirt type or potting soil you choose, and then all you do is plant, water, love, and the plants will thrive! These containers are neat and clean without looking cluttered or messy. These containers are a must try if you are into container gardening or just want to try it. They also have several complimentary colors to match your outdoor decor, and I highly recommend them! I have purchased 4 so far……LOL!” — JB