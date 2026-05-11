This $35 Garden Bed “Could Not Be More Perfect,” According to Shoppers
It’s always worth the payoff in the end, but it does take a good amount of elbow grease to create a thriving garden. Unless you opt for the “chaos gardening” method — which could be a hit or a miss — there’s a good amount of planning that goes into the process beforehand. It’s all about picking the optimal area and plants for your environment, as well as the right tools.
Raised garden beds are one such item that’ll make your experience that much easier. They offer a number of benefits, according to the National Garden Bureau: They’re more space-efficient and accessible, allow for soil control, and they offer protection from critters. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that they make your garden look cute and tidy. I just found one from Walmart that checks all of those boxes, and what’s more, it’s on sale for only $35.
What Is the Best Choice Products Garden Bed?
This garden bed comes in eight colors (plus two more that are currently sold out) and is a Walmart bestseller. Several reviewers note buying it in multiples, because in addition to the budget-friendly price, it’s a great size that helps you make the most of a small space. At 12 inches deep, each one can hold up to 51 gallons of soil. It’s ideal for medium-root herbs and veggies like thyme, though you can also go the flower route. Overall, it measures four feet long and two feet wide.
Each panel is lightweight and easy to put together, requiring zero tools. Even more importantly, they’re made of powder-coated steel, which is sturdy and won’t break down over time. The open base, also, allows for soil drainage and prevents leaching.
What Walmart Shoppers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.6/5
“These Planters are 100% Great! Could not be more perfect. No sharp edges, and the packaging is also perfect. I had ordered some round ones elsewhere, and the packaging was tedious to remove as each panel was vacuum sealed, still the panels had some sharp edges plus small imperfections. I ordered 2 sets with this company due to my satisfaction of the item, cost/quality, I hurried back to buy a second set. Thank you for such a very nice item and service. Very much appreciated!” — Chrissy
“Love the size of these! If you are new to gardening this may be the perfect size. Got mine in beige and it looks more like a light butter color. I love it though, it contrasts nicely with the greens and browns of my landscaping. Not much effort to fill, extremely easy to put together. One woman, an hour for two. No problem with delivery, all pieces in good shape, extra bolt sets included. This will be their first season.” — Carole
“These are super easy to set up and fill with whatever dirt type or potting soil you choose, and then all you do is plant, water, love, and the plants will thrive! These containers are neat and clean without looking cluttered or messy. These containers are a must try if you are into container gardening or just want to try it. They also have several complimentary colors to match your outdoor decor, and I highly recommend them! I have purchased 4 so far……LOL!” — JB
If you have the space, you can even snag two of these garden beds for the price of one. That’s a steal, and it’ll likely even save you money in the long run by protecting your plants and making your garden less troublesome to maintain.
Buy: Best Choice Products Garden Bed, $34.99 (normally $93.99)