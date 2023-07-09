This Is the Best Disney Theme Park in the World, Study Says
The Family Vacation Guide, a trip planning website based in San Francisco, has ranked all 14 Disney theme parks, revealing the best (and worst) of the popular amusement park destinations. To do this, the site looked at reviews, annual visitor numbers, ticket prices, and Google searches.
The best Disney theme park? EPCOT.
According to the research, the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow in Walt Disney World Resort topped the list, thanks to its 7.7 million annual guests, excellent reviews (with over 40% of feedback being five-star ratings), and over five million Google searches in the last year.
“EPCOT is famed for its DISNEY ON BROADWAY musicals, colorful cuisine, and its International Festival of the Arts,” the study added.
And the worst? There are two tied in last place: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Florida, and Walt Disney Studios Park in France.
The former’s poor ranking is due to its low search volume (only 193,200 searches in the last year) and dismal TripAdvisor score, with just 36.52% of reviews giving it five stars. The latter, meanwhile, only sees 3.5 million visitors every year and tickets are slightly more expensive than Walt Disney World, with a one-day adult ticket costing around $97.20.
Here’s the complete list of the best and worst Disney amusement parks, based on The Family vacation Guide’s study.
- EPCOT (Florida)
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Florida)
- Magic Kingdom Park (Florida)
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park (Florida)
- Tokyo Disneyland (Japan)
- Disneyland Paris (France)
- ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex (Florida)
- Hong Kong Disneyland (Hong Kong)
- Shanghai Disneyland Park (China)
- Tokyo DisneySea (Japan)
- Disney California Adventure Park (California)
- Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park (Florida)
- Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (Florida)
- Walt Disney Studios Park (France)
Other insights include the following: Disney’s Hollywood Studios had the longest waiting times, with queues averaging an hour and seven minutes. Magic Kingdom had the lowest average waiting time at around 41 minutes of queueing. Magic Kingdom Park had the highest attendance — almost 12.7 million guests annually — and had the longest overall ride time, with a total time for all rides at three hours, 51 minutes, and 38 seconds.
You can check out the full study over at The Family Vacation Guide.