There’s no such thing as too much storage space, especially when you’re living small. And if you are living in tight quarters, oftentimes you don’t have the wall space to install full shelves. That’s where these cute little IKEA shelves come in handy. Originally made to store spices, the IKEA BEKVÄM spice racks can actually be used in any room in your home, as one TikTok creator found out. As long as you can think outside the box, you can use these shelves for pretty much anything.