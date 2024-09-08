The Incredible $7 IKEA Kitchen Staple You Can Hack in Every Room of the House (Even the Closet!)
There’s no such thing as too much storage space, especially when you’re living small. And if you are living in tight quarters, oftentimes you don’t have the wall space to install full shelves. That’s where these cute little IKEA shelves come in handy. Originally made to store spices, the IKEA BEKVÄM spice racks can actually be used in any room in your home, as one TikTok creator found out. As long as you can think outside the box, you can use these shelves for pretty much anything.
“These shelves are actually spice racks, but I use them for multipurpose situations,” the creator behind The Flipped Piece on TikTok said in a video from earlier this year. She first showed how she uses the BEKVÄM shelves as they are, but instead of spices, she uses them to store more decorative items in her kitchen area.
She then shows how they can also be stained and hung upside down to be used as shelves and towel rails in the bathroom. Or, you can glue two BEKVÄM shelves together and add a larger towel rail to make better use of your space.
Other TikTokers had so many other fun ideas on how to use the BEKVÄM shelves down in the comments of The Flipped Piece’s video. “Kids’ front-facing bookshelves!” one person wrote. Another said, “I use them in my sewing room to store thread!”
Someone else noted in their review of these shelves on IKEA’s website that they installed them above their stove to keep spices, oil, and other ingredients within reach. Installing them upside down with some hooks on the rail could also help you store cooking utensils.
Oh, and did I mention yet that these shelves are only $7 each?
There are endless ways to use the BEKVÄM shelves from IKEA, and because they’re the perfect compact size, they’ll work in every room, no matter how small it may be. You’ll have so much extra storage after installing the shelves, you may feel the need to buy more stuff … apologies in advance!