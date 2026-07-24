These LEGO Sets Are Works of Art (and All on Sale) — Here are the 15 Best Deals to Shop Now

Megan Gray
Megan Gray
Estate sales, yard sales, and antique shops were regular weekend destinations for my brother and me as kids. My parents, always on the hunt for period-appropriate decor for our Staten Island 19th-century house, made sure of it. Since then, I’ve had a love for home design and…read more
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LEGO Van Gogh Lego puzzle
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Credit: QVC

Growing up, my brother and I loved our LEGO sets, and that passion has only intensified now that I have kids of my own. Naturally, I’m always on the lookout for a good sale. Surprisingly, QVC has become my go-to destination for the best LEGO deals, often featuring markdowns on sets I’ve never seen on sale anywhere else.

And these aren’t just kids’ toys; these complex, therapeutic builds are tailored primarily for adults (though older kids will enjoy them too). The final models make breathtaking decor pieces for a desk, mantle, or bookshelf — with options ranging from iconic Star Wars memorabilia to remarkably realistic flower sets. Whether you are a lifelong collector, a curious beginner, or searching for the perfect meaningful gift, there is a project here for everyone. Even better, if you are new to QVC, you can take $15 off your first purchase of $35 or more by entering the promo code HELLO15 at checkout.

Check out a few of our favorites below and shop the full collection at QVC now.

The Best LEGO Deals at QVC

LEGO Botanicals Rocking Plants
$27$23

According to reviewers, the 253-piece LEGO Botanicals Rocking Plants decor set is a breeze to construct (“perfect for a 15min break from work”), and they agree it looks absolutely charming on a shelf or desk. Add a touch of brightness to your space with this adorable plant set.

$23 at QVC.com
LEGO Minifigures Series 29, 6-Pack Mystery Box
$33$30

This LEGO Minifigures six-pack adds a touch of mystery to your next set. Each pack includes six surprise collectible characters with accessories (a total of 51 bricks). Who knows what you’ll get?

$30 at QVC.com
LEGO Ideas Mineral Collection
$67$60

As a huge fan of LEGO sets that double as home decor, this stunning LEGO gemstone set has quickly become one of my new favorites. The 881-piece kit lets you build six crystals and minerals, complete with a display stand.

$60 at QVC.com
LEGO Art Vincent van Gogh - Sunflowers Wall Artwork Set
$273$200

This Vincent van Gogh Sunflowers set is so beautiful, you’ll want to hang it on the wall (and you can with the built-in hanger elements on the back of the frame). Each block builds to create a 3D masterpiece that captures the artist’s brushstrokes and vibrant colors. It contains 2,615 bricks and is recommended for anyone 18 and up.

$200 at QVC.com
LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine
$32$28

Bring the best film of 1985 to life with this Back to the Future LEGO set. There are two build options and minifigures included, so you can recreate your favorite DeLorean-related scenes. The set includes 357 bricks and is recommended for kids 9 and up.

$28 at QVC.com
LEGO Star Wars Gingerbread AT-AT Walker
$67$60

A little bit Christmas and a little bit Star Wars, this cute AT-AT Walker set is perfect for the holidays. It includes 697 pieces, plus a gingerbread Darth Vader, and building it can become a new December tradition.

$60 at QVC.com
LEGO Ideas Tuxedo Cat
$134$100

Cat lovers, this LEGO set’s for you. Build a tuxedo cat (with yellow or blue eyes) that features a posable head, ears, paws, and tail, and always comes when you call. It includes 1,710 bricks and measures 17.95 inches tall.

$100 at QVC.com
LEGO Harry Potter Sorcerers Stone
$189$170

Harry Potter fans can delight in this 1,571-piece set for the Sorcerer’s Stone’s 25th anniversary. It includes a Hedwig centerpiece with Harry, Hermione, and Ron minifigures, and you can dial the set to reveal micro scenes, turn Hedwig’s head, and move the Wizard Chess Queen.

$170 at QVC.com
LEGO Botanicals Petite Sunny Bouquet
$34$30

An ideal choice for any LEGO lover, this compact flower arrangement includes a mix of bluebells, Billy buttons, a tulip, a peony, and other blooms. Standing at just 8.5 inches tall, its miniature size ensures it fits seamlessly into almost any space. Additionally, you can mix these blossoms with different stems from the LEGO Botanicals line to design a personalized arrangement.

$30 at QVC.com
LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 Buildable Toy Droid
$100$90

These are not the droids you’re looking for, but it is the LEGO R2-D2 droid set you’re looking for. With 1,050 pieces (for ages 10 and up), this set includes a 360-degree rotating head, a detachable third leg, and attachable tools to delight any Star Wars fan.

$90 at QVC.com
LEGO Botanicals Sunflower Bouquet
$67$60

This 686-piece LEGO set boasts a bright, cheerful aesthetic and comes with four eucalyptus stems alongside six sunflowers at different developmental stages, ranging from a fresh bud to two in full bloom. When completely assembled, the fully bloomed sunflowers reach a height of more than 14 inches and feature poseable stems and petals.

$60 at QVC.com
LEGO Botanicals Tulip Bouquet Flower
$67$60

Don't have a green thumb? No problem. This LEGO tulip set doesn't need watering or sunshine. Just arrange the 576 bricks, including stems, leaves, and blooms, into your desired bouquet. They'll make a statement wherever you arrange them.

$60 at QVC.com
LEGO Super Heroes Batman Logo
$89$80

Create your own bat signal with this 678-piece Batman logo set. It includes a stand for displaying, plus two Batman minifigures, so you can proudly place it in your own Gotham City.

$80 at QVC.com
LEGO Architecture Paris City of Love
$90$80

Add a Parisian vibe to your space with this LEGO set that’s a love letter to the city of love. It includes 958 bricks and brings the French city’s most iconic landmarks (like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre) into view for all to enjoy.

$80 at QVC.com
LEGO Disney & Pixar 'Up' House
$60$54

My 6-year-old son is a huge fan of the movie Up, and received this Pixar set for his birthday. It’s a little too old for him (598 bricks, recommended for kids ages 9 and up), but he loves looking at it on his bookshelf and playing with the minifigures. The colors are so vibrant, and the details are adorable – I’m a fan, too!

$54 at QVC.com

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