This Is the Best Low-Budget Place to Retire in the U.S., a New Study Finds

Inigo Del Castillo
Inigo is a content writer at Apartment Therapy and previously for Lost At E Minor. A few years ago, he wrote an article about baby bats, which was so cute, Buzzfeed took a screenshot of the headline and cover image, then made a listicle about weird but adorable things. He thought it was so cool. He enjoys books, k-pop, anime, and sports. He is based in the Philippines.
published yesterday
This elevated view of downtown Akron Ohio shows how developed the city has become. A mix of old and new architecture, the city stands beyond some scattered trees under a predominately blue sky.
Credit: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin)/Getty Images

Turns out, retirement is a somewhat achievable dream in some U.S. cities, with one in particular being particularly affordable.

GOBankingRates recently published a study revealing the 15 best cities to retire on a low budget and found that the best low-budget place to spend your twilight years is Akron, Ohio.

To come up with their findings, the company compiled a list of American cities and gathered various data such as the cost of living, home value, and mortgage rates. These expenditures were then combined with a livability index to show the most livable addresses.

According to the research, it costs $4,345 a month on average to retire in most places in the U.S., but in Akron, a retiree only needs $2,500 a month. Having a population of just 191,481 residents, the mid-sized city is easygoing, yet has plenty of things to do. For instance, it offers Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, the Akron Art Museum, and Cuyahoga Valley National Park. It’s also just 45 minutes away from Cleveland.

In terms of cost of living, while Akron isn’t the cheapest on the list, it is affordable. The average monthly mortgage there is $699, and average monthly necessities cost around $1,662, resulting in an average total monthly expenditure of $2,361.

And while Akron doesn’t have year-round warm weather and white-sand beaches like in Florida, it does have the distinction of being LeBron James’ hometown. So that’s pretty cool too.

Also worth noting is that there are other Ohio locations on the list, including Alliance, Steubenville, and Cleveland. For people who want to retire someplace bigger, Texas also has livable locations in Memphis, Amherst, Borger, Robstown, and Pampa.

Here’s the complete list of the 15 best low-budget places to retire in the U.S.

Memphis, Texas

  • Population: 2,208
  • Livability: 60
  • Monthly mortgage: $421
  • Monthly necessities: $1,789
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,211

Alliance, Ohio

  • Population: 21,864
  • Livability: 76
  • Monthly mortgage: $864
  • Monthly necessities: $1,624
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,488

Altoona, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 44,114
  • Livability: 76
  • Monthly mortgage: $786
  • Monthly necessities: $1,702
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,488

Steubenville, Ohio

  • Population: 18,122
  • Livability: 76
  • Monthly mortgage: $754
  • Monthly necessities: $1,733
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,487

Riverview, Missouri

  • Population: 3,092
  • Livability: 59
  • Monthly mortgage: $375
  • Monthly necessities: $1,806
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,181

Amherst, Texas

  • Population: 1,099
  • Livability: 61
  • Monthly mortgage: $471
  • Monthly necessities: $1,734
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,205

Freeport, Illinois

  • Population: 24,087
  • Livability: 72
  • Monthly mortgage: $631
  • Monthly necessities: $1,764
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,395

Cleveland, Ohio

  • Population: 374,861
  • Livability: 70
  • Monthly mortgage: $622
  • Monthly necessities: $1,690
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,312

New Castle, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 21,992
  • Livability: 78
  • Monthly mortgage: $780
  • Monthly necessities: $1,656
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,436

Jackson, Mississippi

  • Population: 156,803
  • Livability: 63
  • Monthly mortgage: $401
  • Monthly necessities: $1,758
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,159

Borger, Texas

  • Population: 12,612
  • Livability: 73
  • Monthly mortgage: $526
  • Monthly necessities: $1,751
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,276

Johnstown, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 18,647
  • Livability: 78
  • Monthly mortgage: $573
  • Monthly necessities: $1,778
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,351

Robstown, Texas

  • Population: 10,372
  • Livability: 78
  • Monthly mortgage: $553
  • Monthly necessities: $1,791
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,344

Pampa, Texas

  • Population: 16,817
  • Livability: 76
  • Monthly mortgage: $528
  • Monthly necessities: $1,762
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,291

Akron, Ohio

  • Population: 191,483
  • Livability: 81
  • Monthly mortgage: $699
  • Monthly necessities: $1,662
  • Total monthly expenditures: $2,361
