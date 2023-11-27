According to the research, it costs $4,345 a month on average to retire in most places in the U.S., but in Akron, a retiree only needs $2,500 a month. Having a population of just 191,481 residents, the mid-sized city is easygoing, yet has plenty of things to do. For instance, it offers Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, the Akron Art Museum, and Cuyahoga Valley National Park. It’s also just 45 minutes away from Cleveland.