I’m a Style Editor, and These Are My Favorite Planners for Staying Organized in 2024

Either way, with January 1 fast approaching, now’s the best time to start picking out your go-to annual organizer, if you’re in need of a new style. To help start your search, I picked out a few of the best 2024 planner options below in a range of different layouts, page counts, and styles. Check out finds from brands like Papier, Rifle Paper Co., Etsy, and Amazon, all starting at just under $20. Order ASAP to get these in time for the new year (or your holiday gift shopping list, just saying)!