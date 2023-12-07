Newsletters

I’m a Style Editor, and These Are My Favorite Planners for Staying Organized in 2024

Blair Donovan
Blair DonovanShopping Editor, Style
Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
published about 4 hours ago
Post Image
Credit: Photo: Sidney Bensimon; Prop Styling: Carla Gonzalez-Hart

New year, new you, new….planner? If you’re a traditional pen-to-paper kind of person like myself, there’s something so exciting about picking out your next planner or agenda at the start of each year — and it’s a shopping decision that shouldn’t be taken lightly, IMHO. After all, you’ll potentially be using the same little desk diary for 365 whole days, writing down to-do lists, upcoming events, or even journaling. Everyone’s planner preferences vary, too: You might want something small, simple, and easily transportable; or a detailed hardcover that can double as desk decor.

Either way, with January 1 fast approaching, now’s the best time to start picking out your go-to annual organizer, if you’re in need of a new style. To help start your search, I picked out a few of the best 2024 planner options below in a range of different layouts, page counts, and styles. Check out finds from brands like Papier, Rifle Paper Co., Etsy, and Amazon, all starting at just under $20. Order ASAP to get these in time for the new year (or your holiday gift shopping list, just saying)!

1 / 8
A is for... Foiled 2024 Planner
Papier
$40.00

If you’re all about personalization, look no further than Papier’s 2024 initial planner. The cover colors vary by letter, but each 96-page hardback includes year, month, and week views, plus space to jot down contacts, goals, to-do lists, and notes.

Buy Now
2 / 8
2024 Monthly Planner
Appointed
$26.00

While my all-time favorite organizer — Appointed’s compact task planner — has already sold out for 2024, the brand’s monthly version is the next best thing. Choose from a natural linen or hunter green foil-stamped cover, plus an optional monogram. At 8 by 10 inches around and just 0.2 inches thick, it’s the perfect compact, squeeze-in-your-work-bag size, yet it still packs in 42 pages of lined notes, month spreads, and a year overview.

Buy Now
3 / 8
2024 12-Month Softcover Spiral Planner
Rifle Paper Co.
$30.00

Good news, Rifle Paper Co. fans: the brand’s signature punchy floral prints also come in calendar form. This year’s offerings include pocket-sized notebooks, desk calendars, and softcover planners like this one. Whichever style you choose, count on high quality, organized layouts, and beautiful design, year-round.

Buy Now
4 / 8
Medium 12-Month Annual Planner — Daisies
Ban.do
$27.95

Add some flower power to your desk next year via Ban.do’s daisy-adorned, not-your-average-12-month planner. The spiral-bound calendar includes stickers, artwork, colored-coded tabs, and coloring pages, on top of the usual month and week views. It doesn’t get much more fun than this.

Buy Now
5 / 8
2024 Diary A5 Hardcover Week to View Planner
Etsy
$30.97

Small but extensive, this colorful week-to-view Etsy journal from Once Upon a Tuesday truly checks all the boxes — including layouts you never even knew you needed. Think password logs, a lunar calendar overview, both U.S. and U.K. holidays and observances, and a cycle tracker, all printed on 100% recycled paper. Top it all off with a trendy pink-and-orange squiggly checkerboard cover, and you’re set for 2024 in style.

Buy Now
6 / 8
The Jag 2024 Planner
Papier
$35.00

Another chic Papier pick, this animal-printed 2024 planner allows you to customize the cover text with your name or initials. The inside features sizable, unlined week-at-a-glance views — running every Monday to Sunday — plus each month kicks off with a dedicated goals, priorities, and to-do list page. Bonus: a built-in green ribbon bookmarks your current spot.

Buy Now
7 / 8
CAGIE 2024 Planner Weekly and Monthly Leather 2024 Calendar
Amazon
$19.99

If you’re someone who uses their planner to take a ton of notes, then this under-$20 Amazon design is for you. The 5.7 by 8.3-inch agenda touts 120 pages of well-organized monthly layouts and Sunday through Saturday week views. A built-in pen holder, elastic front closure, and back pocket also make this the perfect luxe-for-less 2024 calendar (or gift!).

Buy Now
8 / 8
2024 17-Month Monogram Planner
Anthropologie
$98.00

Yes, it’s a splurge, but Anthropologie’s faux leather monogram planner is the MVP of 2024 calendars. Get excited to document dates and ideas in this 17-month calendar, complete with pretty typography, ample writing room, and a dainty bookmark. It’s too elegant not to leave on display, too, so complement your desk setup with one of five color options: black, cedar, moss, lilac, or bright red.

Buy Now
How-To Toolkits