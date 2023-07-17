These Are the Best Trader Joe’s Wines, According to a Sommelier
With such a wide selection of wines at Trader Joe’s, it’s always tempting to just buy all the bottles — including the mediocre ones. To make sure you’re drinking the good stuff, though, here are some pro tips from an expert.
Warner Boin, a California-based sommelier and wine educator, has shared a series of TikTok videos telling his followers about the best vino to add to your cart at Trader Joe’s.
In her first clip, she recommends five brands: Famille Perrin, Valpolicella Ripasso, Amarone dela Valpolicella, Villa Molino, and Raeburn.
The selection she recommends are diverse, with each bottle originating from different parts of the world and having distinct flavor profiles. For instance, the Famille Perrin label is from France and has “notes of berries and a touch of tannin,” while the Amarone is from Italy and has “notes of plum, black cherry, spice, and herbs.”
Her suggestions are also apt for various drinking settings. Valpolicella Ripasso, for example, is perfect for a dinner party, while Villa Molino is the go-to vino for the summer season.
In a second video, Boin gives four more Trader Joe’s wine picks: Mbali, Vallobera, Vignobles Lacheteau, and Casone. Similar to her earlier set of recommendations, these bottles are all unique, with each one suited to different food pairing situations. For instance, Vignobles Lacheteau is a semi-dry that’s great with spicy food and desserts, while Casone pairs well with Italian food.
Best of all, most of these wines are priced only around $15, with Villa Molino being the most affordable of them all at just $5.99.
Boin plans to make suggestions on Costco’s wines real soon (and hopefully other retailers as well). You can follow her on TikTok to stay updated. Cheers!