Walmart Is Selling a Dupe of West Elm’s Popular Velvet Swivel Chair That’s $500 Cheaper and Definitely Going to Sell Out
Anyone even vaguely familiar with Apartment Therapy knows that our team will rave about West Elm all day long. It’s our go-to for pieces that are timeless in both senses of the word — meaning, they’ll last for decades and will remain in style for just as long. At the end of the day, that usually makes it worth forking over some extra cash, but unfortunately, our budget means that we have to be selective of what we invest in sometimes. When we can get the look for less — and the item has a ton of five-star reviews — we jump on it.
Walmart, believe it or not, is full of finds like this. Take it from AT’s style editor, Blair: “Never underestimate the superstore’s well-designed selection of home finds for every style, especially if yours skews more mid-century modern or boho,” she said. I just happened upon an item that totally proves her point: the Better Homes and Gardens Mira Swivel Chair, which is nearly identical to West Elm’s popular swivel chair. One of the few differences (and the most important one) is that this one is less than half of the price.
What is the Better Homes & Gardens Mira Velvet Swivel Chair?
Like West Elm’s version, which you’ll find below, the Mira chair doesn’t give up function for style. It’s especially suited for making a cozy seating nook out of a tight space. Still, as compact as it is, the low-profile chair packs a visual punch thanks to its modern, curved shape and luxe velvet fabric. It has a supportive (and reversible) seat that you’ll be able to tuck your legs up onto, with a depth of about two feet. (It’s only a little bit less than the more expensive option.) It’s also worth noting that more than one reviewer said that their family members who are over six feet tall found the chair to be totally comfortable. To top it all off, it rotates in a full circle, so you’re free to face any direction that you’d like.
What Walmart Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.9/5
“Myself and all my guests love this chair! Great price. Looks great and is truly comfortable for long periods of time. If you aren’t a fan of lower furniture then it might not be for you. However, it is higher than a lot of other swivel chairs I tried out before taking a chance on this one.” – Shannon
“Absolutely love these swivel chairs. They look great and are comfortable. They are wide, which is a plus, enables you to sit crisscross or feet up, even my 6′ husband fits well in them. They are a little deep, so a decorative pillow helps for shorter people like me.” – Alexandra
“Love, love, love this chair. It is so comfy, very stylish, it spins around so smoothly, and the price was amazing compared to other retailers where similar products are over twice as much in price. Great quality at an amazing price!” – candie
With such stellar reviews, this is about as close as you can get to the real thing for just a fraction of the price. Even better, you can even grab more than one to make a stylish set, if you have the space for it. The cost of two wouldn’t even come close to the full price of the $699 version, FYI. What a steal!
Buy: Better Homes & Gardens Mira Swivel Chair, $248