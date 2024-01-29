Walmart Is Selling a Dupe of West Elm’s Popular Velvet Swivel Chair That’s $500 Cheaper and Definitely Going to Sell Out

“Myself and all my guests love this chair! Great price. Looks great and is truly comfortable for long periods of time. If you aren’t a fan of lower furniture then it might not be for you. However, it is higher than a lot of other swivel chairs I tried out before taking a chance on this one.” – Shannon

“Absolutely love these swivel chairs. They look great and are comfortable. They are wide, which is a plus, enables you to sit crisscross or feet up, even my 6′ husband fits well in them. They are a little deep, so a decorative pillow helps for shorter people like me.” – Alexandra

“Love, love, love this chair. It is so comfy, very stylish, it spins around so smoothly, and the price was amazing compared to other retailers where similar products are over twice as much in price. Great quality at an amazing price!” – candie