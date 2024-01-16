Wayfair’s Stylish Swivel Chair Is Giving Us Major West Elm Vibes — And It’s $650 Cheaper
As someone who just moved apartments, I can fully relate to those who grumble about expensive furniture. Even small spaces have potential when it comes to styling, so the last thing you want to do is fill them with cheap, poorly made pieces. But what’s the alternative? Spending hundreds on an accent chair or side table just so you’ll have something that’ll last longer than a year? That doesn’t have to be the case; you just have to know where to look. For instance, we love West Elm’s clean, modern designs and high-quality furniture, but we understand that the retailer might be out of the average apartment dweller’s budget. Although sometimes it makes sense to splurge on an item that’s going to last a long time and still look great afterward, when you’re in a pinch, stores like Wayfair come in clutch.
Just recently, we stumbled upon a Wayfair swivel chair that looks strikingly similar to one from West Elm — but for a fraction of the price. The Kiersten swivel chair will dress up any living room, and it’s currently on sale for just $208!
What is the Kiersten swivel chair?
Although the Kiersten chair has a black platform base, Wayfair shoppers note that the base is not visible. This, coupled with its ultra-smooth swivel, gives the chair a seamless and contemporary appearance. You’ll also find that the chair is suitable enough for small spaces, like a reading nook, but not so small that you can’t recline comfortably. That being said, if you’re looking for an expansive lounging spot, you might opt for something larger. Another feature of note is the Kiersten’s fuzzy ivory fabric, which is a polyester blend. It looks similar enough to an authentic wool bouclé, though — if you don’t say anything, no one will guess otherwise!
While we’re on the topic of similarities, we have to mention that the Wayfair chair bears a striking resemblance to West Elm’s Pedestal swivel chair, which retails for $899. The two sport the same curved back and narrow wraparound arms, as well as round bases and light-colored fabric. You’ll also enjoy their high backs, which provide optimal support so that you don’t have to slouch.
Of course, where the chairs differ is their price points. If you’re not in a place where you can spend $899 on an accent chair, Wayfair’s affordable alternative will give you a similar effect while helping you stick to your budget. It also has dozens of positive reviews, with customers noting that it’s medium-firm but still quite comfortable.
What Wayfair Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.6/5
“This chair was exactly what I was looking for, and I looked online for a month before deciding. Glad I went with this one! It’s compact, but not like a tiny chair. The material is soft and fuzzy, comfortable to sit in, arrives put-together, and the swivel is smooth.” — Tandy
“I love this chair! It’s so cozy and comfy. I love that it swivels, and you can curl up in it. It provides a nice texture to the room. It comes fully assembled. My dog got some dirt on it, and it cleaned easily with soapy water.” — Caitlin
“Absolutely perfect. These chairs are very nice. Purchased two of them for the price of what one would have cost at a furniture store, and Wayfair’s free delivery topped it off… These chairs look so high-end, much nicer in person than in the photos. Very sturdy. They do not slide or tip and have plenty of room in the seat.” — Mark
While the Kiersten chair is marked down, you might even snag two and make it a set! This will no doubt elevate your living space and help give the area a cohesive look. Oh, and how about that zero assembly? It’s a win-win-win!
Buy: Kiersten Swivel Chair, $207.99 (normally $359.99)