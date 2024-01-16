Wayfair’s Stylish Swivel Chair Is Giving Us Major West Elm Vibes — And It’s $650 Cheaper

“This chair was exactly what I was looking for, and I looked online for a month before deciding. Glad I went with this one! It’s compact, but not like a tiny chair. The material is soft and fuzzy, comfortable to sit in, arrives put-together, and the swivel is smooth.” — Tandy

“I love this chair! It’s so cozy and comfy. I love that it swivels, and you can curl up in it. It provides a nice texture to the room. It comes fully assembled. My dog got some dirt on it, and it cleaned easily with soapy water.” — Caitlin

“Absolutely perfect. These chairs are very nice. Purchased two of them for the price of what one would have cost at a furniture store, and Wayfair’s free delivery topped it off… These chairs look so high-end, much nicer in person than in the photos. Very sturdy. They do not slide or tip and have plenty of room in the seat.” — Mark