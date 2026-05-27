But as the years have progressed, H&M Home has become a more steady go-to for me in particular for dressing up my bedspread — as well as my brown suede sofa. I often shop their linens and duvet covers for my bedroom in the summertime, as I love that they fully embrace trending motifs and designs but keep materials light enough to be breezy (I’m a hot sleeper, after all!).



H&M’s throw pillow cover selection, however, never ceases to amaze me; the brand routinely refreshes this section with linen, cotton, and even finer velvet covers that are highly seasonal. Prices usually stay well beneath $20 per cover (and often go on sale, even for seasonal designs, which is impressive!).