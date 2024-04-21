When you’re hosting a BBQ in your backyard, eating al fresco, or going on your next camping or RV adventure, the last thing you want to worry about is shattering your plates. But if you refuse to settle for that plastic dinnerware that makes you feel like a toddler when eating off of it, then you need to check out Big Lots! They have a set of shatterproof melamine plates right now for just under $10 that are actually beautiful. In fact, it’s hard to believe they’re not ceramic.