Big Lots Is Selling “the Most Beautiful” $10 Plates (You’ll Use Them Every Day!)
When you’re hosting a BBQ in your backyard, eating al fresco, or going on your next camping or RV adventure, the last thing you want to worry about is shattering your plates. But if you refuse to settle for that plastic dinnerware that makes you feel like a toddler when eating off of it, then you need to check out Big Lots! They have a set of shatterproof melamine plates right now for just under $10 that are actually beautiful. In fact, it’s hard to believe they’re not ceramic.
Available for both pickup and delivery, the Blue Medallion Melamine Dinner Plates come in a set of four and are top-rack dishwasher-safe. They’re the size of standard dinner plates and are super lightweight, so they’re ideal for camping and RV-ing. And the best part is that if you drop one on the patio, it’s not going to break into a million pieces.
“Check the prices of any other stores and you’ll find the Big Lots Medallion melamine plates are not only an excellent value, but they’re also some of the most beautiful,” one Big Lots shopper wrote in the comments. “I look forward to collecting pieces every year!”
Another person added, “The quality of these are much better than I expected.”
And if you love this blue medallion motif, you can actually pick up the entire melamine dishware collection to match. Big Lots also sells salad plates, bowls, and a serving platter. “I love the look so I bought the dinner and salad plates,” another reviewer wrote. “Thank you Big Lots for letting me style my table on a budget.”
Never worry about hearing that dreaded shatter again. Use these melamine plates at your next outdoor gathering and breathe a sigh of relief while keeping your aesthetic intact.