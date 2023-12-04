This $20 Big Lots Ornament-Shaped Drink Dispenser is Party Approved

Once you head to your local Big Lots and secure one of these ornaments, here’s a party tip that your guests will love: Fill the container with a juice of your choice (orange juice or cranberry works) and add a small portion of Champagne in clear ornament bulbs. Buy a small Christmas tree and place the Champagne-filled ornaments onto the tree before your guests arrive. Then, all your guests have to do is fill their cup with juice and remove an ornament from the tree.