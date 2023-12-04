This $20 Big Lots Ornament-Shaped Drink Dispenser is Party Approved
Decorating for a holiday party can be overwhelming if you’re contemplating different color palettes and seasonal candle scents, along with organizing food and activities. In order to worry about one fewer thing at your soirée, it’s a good idea to have your guests bring their own alcohol or create a large self-serve portion of a tasty holiday cocktail. And this year, Big Lots has an ornament-shaped drink dispenser that’s perfect for storing your party punch — plus, it comes in three different festive colors.
Available in red, green, or clear, the Snowflake Ornament Beverage Dispenser holds up to 1.5 gallons of liquid, so you won’t have to worry about refilling it halfway through a party. The item doesn’t require any assembly, and it’s primarily made up of glass with a plastic spigot. If you look closely, you’ll notice that there’s a cute snowflake design that encompasses the entire container.
In a TikTok, a woman spotted the product at a nearby Big Lots and described it as a “game-changer for holiday gatherings.” While showing off the drink dispenser, she lifted it by its metal lid, and it seemed to effortlessly stay in place (unlike actual fragile ornaments). In the comment section, the TikTok user confirmed that the lid is screwed shut, so you won’t have to worry about any spills.
Once you head to your local Big Lots and secure one of these ornaments, here’s a party tip that your guests will love: Fill the container with a juice of your choice (orange juice or cranberry works) and add a small portion of Champagne in clear ornament bulbs. Buy a small Christmas tree and place the Champagne-filled ornaments onto the tree before your guests arrive. Then, all your guests have to do is fill their cup with juice and remove an ornament from the tree.
Whether or not you choose to recreate the mimosa tree, this ornament is clearly worth the purchase, plus you can use it year-round. Happy holidays!