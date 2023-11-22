Big Lots Has Amazing Thanksgiving and Black Friday Deals

These deals will be available while supplies last, and only on Thanksgiving Day. But don’t fret, because even if you’re busy prepping the big meal or spending time with loved ones, you can enjoy even more savings during the retailer’s three-day Black Friday shopping event. All Big Lots locations nationwide will offer extended hours through the long weekend, including 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 24; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25; and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26.



Customers can shop online anytime and take advantage of in-store and curbside pickup, as well as same-day delivery options, making it easy and stress-free to check off your list from the comfort of your couch… or in-store, if you need a little break from your loved ones.



“The holidays are our favorite time of year at Big Lots, and we’re going big on extreme bargains so our customers can go big for their families,” Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots, said in the press release. “Whether it’s trendy decor collections or unique gifts for everyone on their shopping list, customers will be impressed by our outstanding holiday selections and shop with confidence knowing they’re getting some of the best deals available anywhere.”