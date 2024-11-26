Big Lots’ Thanksgiving Hours Might Save Your Holiday
The discount retailer Big Lots is a great option for shoppers when it comes to budget-friendly home decor and supplies. If you’ve been eager to start decorating for the holidays or simply want to freshen up your home in order to host visitors, the store can be a wonderful resource.
But because Thursday, Nov. 28 is a holiday, you might be wondering the following question: Is Big Lots open on Thanksgiving Day 2024?
Good news: Big Lots locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day 2024. If you want to be on the safe side, you can check your closest location’s hours. But overall, you should be good to head out and browse Big Lots’ aisles to your heart’s content! Stores nationwide will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Turkey Day.
Not only can you stock up on everything you need for Thanksgiving, but you can also get a jump-start on your holiday gift-buying, both in stores and online!
Big Lots is offering Black Friday deals each Friday through Dec. 6, which will include one-day deals on gifts, decor, and more up to 50% off their retail prices. These particular deals are available in stores only during Friday hours. Each week’s individual deals will be revealed each Thursday morning.
“We know that many family budgets are stretched again this year, with some choosing to shop earlier than ever for items on their holiday lists,” Big Lots President and CEO Bruce Thorn said in a press release. “Staying true to our reason for being, Big Lots is helping shoppers live big and save lots again this season by giving them a significant head-start on some of our biggest Black Friday-level deals of the year. Returning bigger and better than this year, Black Fridays at Big Lots will be can’t-miss bargain shopping events.”