Big Lots’ Thanksgiving Hours Might Save Your Holiday

Big Lots is offering Black Friday deals each Friday through Dec. 6, which will include one-day deals on gifts, decor, and more up to 50% off their retail prices. These particular deals are available in stores only during Friday hours. Each week’s individual deals will be revealed each Thursday morning.



“We know that many family budgets are stretched again this year, with some choosing to shop earlier than ever for items on their holiday lists,” Big Lots President and CEO Bruce Thorn said in a press release. “Staying true to our reason for being, Big Lots is helping shoppers live big and save lots again this season by giving them a significant head-start on some of our biggest Black Friday-level deals of the year. Returning bigger and better than this year, Black Fridays at Big Lots will be can’t-miss bargain shopping events.”