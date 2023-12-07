I Worked at Anthropologie and This Personalized Find Makes the Perfect Gift Under $20
This time last year, instead of writing about all of the best gifts on the market, I was wrapping them behind the counter at Anthropologie. During the winter months I spent on the sales floor, I got endless inspiration for my own gifts from dozens of customers every shift. Plus, while I surveyed the sales floor, I had a lot of time to consider which items my relatives would love. It totally paid off — from a cozy sweater for my mom to Volcano candles as stocking stuffers for nearly everyone, I totally upped my gift-giving game, thanks to my time at the store.
Even though I’m not working there this holiday season, the retailer is still my first stop when I’m searching for a stylish, high-quality gift that won’t completely break the bank — and if you have similar priorities, I have the best recommendation for you. If you’re an Anthro fan like me, you’ve probably come across the Art Deco-inspired Bistro Tile collection sometime over the past couple of years, most likely in the form of the enormously popular mug. Don’t get me wrong, it makes for a stunning gift, but if you want to go against the grain, let me point you instead toward the lesser-known Old Fashioned glass version.
What is the Bistro Tile Monogram Old Fashioned Glass?
Trust me — or the dozens of customers that gave it stellar reviews — that this will be the classiest present your giftee receives this holiday season. Like the mug, the glass shares a classic French design style, echoing the Parisian sidewalk cafes’ tile floors. The 24k gold accents around the rim and motifs will make your recipient feel a little more luxurious when they drink from it — and they’ll totally want to keep it on display on their bar cart for years to come. It’ll certainly last that long, according to many reviewers who praise its sturdiness and heft. And to top it all off, it’ll feel that much more thoughtful as a gift, thanks to the personalized monogram.
What Anthropologie Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.8/5
“I got these to decorate my bar cart for me and my roomies! We got so many compliments on them. They’re very sturdy and great quality! Definitely recommend!” – Meg2023
“This is for special occasions, and spectacular cocktails. I was surprised how heavy it is. You won’t spill your cocktail with this one. Im obsessed with the whole bistro line!” – PandaExpress
“I absolutely love this glass. The bottom is heavy so it feels secure in your hand. And the gold makes you look so classy when you are having your high-ball or your orange juice.” – RSMR
Whether they’re a cocktail enthusiast or you think they deserve a little more glam in their life, this glass will do the trick. You can even pair it with another item in the collection — there’s a decanter that would be an amazing complement — and you’d definitely win the “Best Gift Giver” title this holiday season. If you’re shopping for Christmas, make sure to order no later than Dec. 19 so it arrives on time!
Buy: Bistro Tile Monogram Old Fashioned Glass, $18