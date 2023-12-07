I Worked at Anthropologie and This Personalized Find Makes the Perfect Gift Under $20

“I got these to decorate my bar cart for me and my roomies! We got so many compliments on them. They’re very sturdy and great quality! Definitely recommend!” – Meg2023

“This is for special occasions, and spectacular cocktails. I was surprised how heavy it is. You won’t spill your cocktail with this one. Im obsessed with the whole bistro line!” – PandaExpress

“I absolutely love this glass. The bottom is heavy so it feels secure in your hand. And the gold makes you look so classy when you are having your high-ball or your orange juice.” – RSMR