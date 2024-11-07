The Expensive Kitchen Remodel Detail I Wish I Could Take Back (Learn from My Mistake!)
When my husband and I began renovating our future home, we had multiple Pinterest boards in progress. They ranged from modern to totally lived-in styles, but with the kitchen being first on the docket, we decided to design the rest of the home around it.
We gutted the original kitchen and laundry room, expanded the space, upgraded our appliances, and splurged on matching stone countertops and backsplash. But when the time came to select a color scheme, we just couldn’t get the idea of black cabinetry out of our heads. We fell hard for the deep, dramatic hue and envisioned a sleek, modern kitchen with black cabinets, marble countertops, and brass fixtures. The vision was chic, elegant, and magazine-worthy.
However, three years in, the choice has become my most expensive regret. For those who have complimented my kitchen and said they’re considering black cabinets, my response is always, “Don’t.” Here’s why I wouldn’t do it all over again, no matter how stylish it might seem.
The Pros and Cons of Black Kitchen Cabinets
There’s no doubt black kitchen cabinets look stunning in the right light. Even now, an evening with low lighting and lit candles brings out an edgy appeal that white or wood-tone cabinets don’t quite serve. Black cabinetry can make a kitchen feel modern and sophisticated, and for a while, it did exactly that. I’ll admit the design came together beautifully, and we’re light-years better from where we started. But now that we’re living with them day in and day out, it’s clear we overlooked some important practicalities.
The first thing we noticed — and one of the main reasons I regret going with black — was just how delicate the finish is. After only a few months, we started seeing nicks and scratches along the cabinet edges, especially on high-touch areas like the corners and around the handles. Unlike a stain, paint chips, and the stark contrast of the black finish against the white oak cabinets makes every little ding so obvious.
Every time a pot grazes a corner, we get a small chip instantly. When we initially finished the kitchen, we had a baby in a walker, and it didn’t take long for the tiny contraption to wreak havoc on our matching baseboards. There isn’t a single corner, lip of a cabinet, or side that doesn’t have a chip to taunt me.
The endless stream of permanent fingerprints has also been a pain point. Sure, we have two little ones, and perpetually sticky fingers come with the territory. But the high-up cabinets also have fingerprints that just won’t go away. Even with the countless cleaners, special cloths, and kitchen wipes, the smudges seem deeply set in for no reason in particular, other than the dark finish. I’ve resorted to buying a spin mop dedicated to scrubbing my cabinetry with a concoction of vinegar and cleaner, but all this solution really does is remove the dust, another major issue that catches the light and stands out from every angle.
One thing that truly surprised me was how black cabinets handle (or fail to handle) steam. Even with good ventilation and a range hood built into the microwave above the stove, the steam rises up, creating very light streak stains along the upper cabinets. Every time I cook, it becomes more apparent and remains visible until everything cools down. Similarly, the area under the sink is showing some signs of water damage. The paint is bubbling and lifting slightly around where water splashes while I’m washing dishes.
A Designer’s Perspective on Black Cabinets
We did an incredible job transforming our kitchen space. But after all the work we put into making the kitchen feel special, it sometimes feels overshadowed by the cabinet issue. The black cabinetry was meant to be the showstopper, but it’s turned out to be more of a distraction. It draws attention — but not always in the best way. Instead of admiring the sleekness, I find myself mentally calculating how I can completely strip them and start over.
And just to be sure it’s not just me, I tapped interior designer Bilal Rehman for his take on the finish. As it turns out, he actually warns his clients in advance to ensure anyone considering black cabinets knows what comes with this moody hue. He says, “Black kitchens are a huge commitment and often recognized as one of the higher-maintenance design choices as they easily show fingerprints, smudges, and dust.”
Final Thoughts
Pre-renovation, I, as I’m sure anyone else would, assumed black cabinetry would be equally stylish and easy to maintain. As I’ve come to find out, though, imperfections don’t blend in — they practically announce themselves. The dark shade and semigloss finish absorbs light in a way that amplifies smudges and grease marks, making them stand out even more.
If I had to do it all over again, I’d think twice about going so bold with my cabinetry. Instead, I’d explore options like a natural grain with a light stain, which is just as sophisticated but far less demanding. Generally, natural materials age gracefully, and minor imperfections blend in rather than stick out.
“If the upkeep is a challenge, you may have been happier with a softer, more forgiving finish,” Rehman says. “Light natural wood is incredibly forgiving; it hides minor scuffs, chips, and dust very well, making it a low-maintenance choice compared with darker finishes.” And while a tonal paint lacks dimension and amplifies any imperfections, he says, “A light stain also brings out the wood grain, adding depth and texture that helps camouflage imperfections, so it should be a significant improvement over the upkeep required for black cabinetry.”
My kitchen renovation wasn’t a total loss — there’s still so much about it that we love. But the cabinets have been a cautionary tale about jumping into bold design trends without fully considering the realities of everyday life.