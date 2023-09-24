Why You Shouldn’t Get a Black Sink, According to TikTok

Over on TikTok, the same feeling reverberated. “It looks so beautiful, but the cleaning … it never stays black,” wrote one person. “Decided to not do black anywhere else in the house.”



“We have a black kitchen sink here from the previous owners and it’s a bloody nightmare!!” said another.



Of course, some pointed out that white sinks show stains and spots just as much, which means you might be destined to clean it “17,743 times a day” (as Lloyd half-jokingly noted in her video), no matter which color you go for. Still, her bathroom does look beautiful, so props to her for having great style … even if it’s not the most practical pick for heavy daily use.