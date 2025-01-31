People Are Sharing Their Bulky Blanket Storage Hacks, and Their Ideas Are Brilliant

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as snuggling under a pile of soft, cozy blankets on the couch. However, the plush fabrics and chunky knits that wrap me up in a full-size hug when I’m in couch-potato mode can present a storage quagmire when it’s time to put away the blankets after a snuggle session or washing my weighted blanket. Do I fold them up on the couch in a stack? Do I get yet another blanket basket? It’s a conundrum of coziness. Luckily, people on the r/Organizing subreddit are sharing their best hacks for storing bulky blankets and linens — and they’re so useful.