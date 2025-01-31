People Are Sharing Their Bulky Blanket Storage Hacks, and Their Ideas Are Brilliant
There’s nothing quite as satisfying as snuggling under a pile of soft, cozy blankets on the couch. However, the plush fabrics and chunky knits that wrap me up in a full-size hug when I’m in couch-potato mode can present a storage quagmire when it’s time to put away the blankets after a snuggle session or washing my weighted blanket. Do I fold them up on the couch in a stack? Do I get yet another blanket basket? It’s a conundrum of coziness. Luckily, people on the r/Organizing subreddit are sharing their best hacks for storing bulky blankets and linens — and they’re so useful.
If you’re starting to look ahead to spring cleaning and putting away your collection of blankets, check out the best blanket organizing tips.
Store them under your mattress.
My favorite blanket storage hack was from @Jane_Of_Hearts, who suggested creating a space for your linens literally in your bed. They suggested folding your blankets to the approximate size of the mattress and then storing “several” of them “flat in between the mattress and the box spring.”
Shrink your blankets for easier storage
One of the most underutilized storage spaces is the area under your bed, but even that space can be limited. That’s why redditor @Duketheunicorn suggested buying “vacuum sealing storage bags” to make your bulky blankets as small as possible, then putting them under the bed. @Goodybyegoosegirl also noted that there are “large ‘stuff sack’ pillows” that can shrink your stuff for more compact storage.
Create extra storage under your bed
If you don’t have a lot of space under your bed, bed risers — which you can get for $9.99 at Home Depot — automatically create extra storage out of thin air by “[raising] your bed a few inches,” according to @1000outof10.
User @Loquacious94808 revealed they’d gone one step further by getting a box spring with drawers built into it where they store all their linens. “For guests we have a closet space, or you could get a trunk/bench for the end of your bed,” they suggested.
If you don’t want to splurge on built-ins, Aldi also has a very budget-friendly $10 under-bed two-pack organizer that you can fill with blankets and linens, then slide under your bed whenever you’re not using them.
Store your blankets in plain sight
Instead of trying to stash your blankets away, Redditor @Dianeelaine15 suggested storing them in plain sight by “[installing] hooks on the wall” and hanging your blankets there, creating your own blanket ladder that can also double as decor in your bathroom, bedroom, as well as your living room. You can also fold or hang them near areas where you’d normally use them, “like on the back of a desk chair, folded at the foot of your bed,” or even hung “on a wall” as decoration.
Repurpose your blankets into other practical items
Redditor @amyberr revealed that they’d basically created all-new throw pillows out of her blankets by folding them “Marie Kondo style” when not in use. Similarly, @Sheyona said they used them to stuff pillow cases — a real two-in-one solution.
Or tuck your blankets away into empty storage areas
If all else fails, you can always make use of untapped empty space to hide your bulky linens. Redditor @AmberMamber said they use “empty/unstuffed ottoman poufs to store extra linens and plushies,” while @Occasionally_sober1 said their “empty suitcases” are the perfect place to put these items when they’re not being used.