Bobby Berk’s Easy Hack Cleans Stained Food Containers in Seconds

It’s such an easy hack that some of Berk’s followers were skeptical. The Queer Eye alum posted the clip on April 1, so it’s reasonable to think it could be an April Fool’s joke. There’s no fooling anyone, though, as others backed up Berk and clarified that the hack actually works.



“Not at all a joke. I do this all the time. It’s my favorite hack!” one person commented. Another person added, “This actually works, I do it all the time!!” while a third wrote, “I literally just did this it’s one of my favorite cleaning tricks!”



So the next time you’re close to admitting defeat and are browsing for brand-new containers, look to Berk for some expert advice.