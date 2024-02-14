Now You Can Buy a House Designed by Bobby Berk (Really!)
If you’ve ever watched Queer Eye and wished that Bobby Berk could design your entire home, I have good news for you: The interior designer and reality star teamed up with home construction company Tri Pointe Homes to design a series of Berk-designed housing communities across the country that are ready for you to purchase.
Each house features one of 10 signature design styles created by Berk, which range from Zen Sanctuary to Luxe Bohemian.
“At Tri Pointe Homes, we are proud of the life-changing design options we deliver to customers across all price points and life stages,” Linda Mamet, chief marketing officer at Tri Pointe Homes, said in a statement. “We are committed to helping our homebuyers achieve their dream lifestyle. Collaborations, such as this one with Bobby Berk, give customers innovative and unique options to accomplish this result.”
Here are the Bobby Berk x Tri Pointe Homes communities featuring model homes that you can currently visit.
- Heatherly at Rancho Mission Viejo in Orange County, California: “These three-story homes with 2 to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms have decks for maximum enjoyment of the outdoors, kitchen islands, and flex space. The BB Edit styles on view in the model homes are Organic Modern, New Mediterranean, and Serene Scandinavian. Residents at Heatherly can enjoy easy access to shops and dining at Rancho Mission Viejo, as well as quick trips to the beach at Dana Point or San Clemente. Prices from the low $1 millions.”
- Context at Oakhurst in Charlotte, North Carolina: “Features three-story townhomes with gourmet kitchens, luxury primary suites, balconies and home office workspaces. Each home has 2 to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 to 4 bathrooms. Model homes feature BB Edit styles Organic Modern, Classic Mid-Century, and Transitional Farmhouse. Context at Oakhurst is minutes away from bustling Uptown Charlotte. Prices from the mid $400Ks.”
- Luminary at Outlook in Winchester, California: “These single-family homes feature single and two-story floor plans, 2 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, and details such as walk-in pantries and flexible living spaces. BB Edit styles Transitional Farmhouse, Textural Neutral, New Mediterranean, and Updated Traditional are showcased in the model homes. Luminary at Outlook is near San Jacinto Mountains, Cleveland National Forest, Coachella Valleym and more for those looking for adventure. Prices from the high $400Ks.”
Over the next year, communities are also headed to Gilbert, Arizona; Alexandria, Virginia; Bickford, California; and Newcastle, Washington.
Are you curious about which of Berk’s 10 home styles are best for you? You can take Tri Pointe Homes’ “Style Finder” quiz to find out.