Bobby Berk’s 3 Best “Queer Eye” Redos, Now that He’s Leaving the Show

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye,” wrote Berk. “It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.



“I love you all so so much and I’ll meet you all in Nola for one final season,” he added, before ending the post with, “#foreverthefab5.”