Watch a TikToker Swap Her Basic Boob Light for a Chic Chandelier

“Once the math is done correctly, the hard part is over, and you can start measuring and cutting over and over and over and over again,” she adds. “I started my ceiling panels out nine inches from the edges of the ceiling and I had to also subtract the length of the corner pieces to figure out how long each long skinny piece needed to be. I cut out everything at once and then moved to the installing step.”



The final step involved filling in any side gaps with caulk and then giving the walls and ceiling a fresh coat of paint (Farrow & Ball’s Stony Ground, a rich, neutral hue). The boob light was replaced with a stunning chandelier, proving that even the most boring ceiling can turn into something extraordinary with a little bit of love and plenty of crown molding.