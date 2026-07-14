Your Least Favorite Ceiling Light Just Got a Seriously Stylish Makeover

Emma DangelStyle Editor
Emma DangelStyle Editor
As Style Editor at Apartment Therapy, I’m passionate about helping everyone make their home look and feel like them. I cover design, trend and shopping content, and am based in Brooklyn, NY.
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A south-facing window in an apartment living room with white walls, a white couch, and a colorful rug and artwork
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Credit: Erin Derby

We've scoured markets and feeds to spot the standout looks shaping home style next year. From "Covecore" to bold colors, stripes, and DIY projects, see every trend we're calling in our full New/Next List.

The dreaded “boob light” is coming back in style once again. For years, these infamous fixtures have been many renters’ nemeses and many designers’ worst nightmares. They’re notoriously easy to find and inexpensive, making them popular among landlords. More unfortunately, they’re also decently good at illuminating rooms of all sizes, thanks to their shape.

But the boob light must have gotten itself a new publicist and a very talented plastic surgeon. Because these fixtures are back in a big way this year, with a stylish makeover no one saw coming. The boob light has been popping up everywhere, albeit with slightly more sumptuous details like tassel and ribbon trims, colored glass compositions, and even fluting and ribbing

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Credit: Erin Derby

The Basic Boob Light Gets a 2026 Glow-Up

Apartment Therapy previously reported on a rise in renter-friendly boob light solutions (hello, Tulip shades!), which still make great retrofit options for those looking for a quick style fix. But with the practicality and relative affordability of flush-mount fixtures (over say, fancy chandeliers and longer pendants), lighting designers seem to have realized “The Boob” had functionality all figured out. And so, some have embraced this classic design while challenging themselves to give it a glow-up. 

So if you own your home — or are even just handy with electrical work and want to try switching out that old fixture for something new — you’re in luck! I’ve rounded up some modern, stylish, new interpretations of the boob light that you’ll be seeing everywhere faster than you can say “boob job.” 

From Capiz shell scallops to trendy green glass, check out some of my top picks from the new class of boob lights hitting the market this year.

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Credit: Brandi Katherine Herrera, A Lively Manner

Get the Fancy Boob Light Look

Bates Semi Flush Ceiling Light by Jake Arnold
$299

This fixture from Crate & Barrel might just be my favorite. The sage green trim and tassel embellishment give this silhouette a timeless, classy feel. The brass hardware and neutral shade only add to the high-end look and feel.

$299 at Crate & Barrel
GloMuse Flush Mount Ceiling Light
$60$5410% off

This option from Amazon is much easier on the wallet, while still easier on the eyes than the average boob light. It’s available in four different colorways, but I’m partial to the brown glass with the black base for a sophisticated glow. But the green glass, paired with the brushed gold base, could also add a fun pop of vintage-inspired color to your space.

$54 at Amazon
Gold Scallop Capiz Flush Mount
$299

Capiz shell shades are nothing new and are a favorite find of mine at thrift shops. However, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen them used in a hardwired fixture before. A modern take on the scallop trend with the classic Capiz shell style and boob light silhouette, PB Teen’s fun flush mount makes a strong, elegant statement overhead.

$299 at PB Teen
Chris Loves Julia Marlo Ceiling Light
$399

From design duo Chris and Julia Marcum comes this fabulous fixture. Milky glass provides that ideal, soft diffuse light the classic boob silhouette is known for, but the shape has a real modern twist, thanks to its more compact, tiered, and fluted design and edgy glossy black colorway.

$399 at Shades of Light
Radner Flush Mount Light
$298

Another personal favorite, the lovely Radner Flush Mount Light from Lulu & Georgia looks like jewelry for the ceiling. Available in two chic shades of glass, goldenrod and green, the soft organic folds in the shade mimic elegantly draped fabric.

$298 at Lulu and Georgia
KCO Lighting Nordic Flush Mount Ceiling Light
$119

This mid-century modern style fixture features a ribbed glass shade that has a romantic feel. Milky glass provides soft light diffusion, while the light green shade offers a pop of color (though it is also available in white and ivory shades, if you’re looking for something more neutral).

$119 at Amazon
Elsbeth Semi-Flush Mount
$799

Another semi-flush mount style, this beauty from Rejuvenation is inspired by 1950s Swedish design. Its trendy fabric construction makes this model a great choice if you’re looking to incorporate more texture. Available in several different sizes and finishes, this light could hang in pretty much any style space.

$799 at Rejuvenation
Marguerite Dotted Glass Flush Mount
$228

The speckled glass shade on this semi-flush mount model resembles confetti glass. One reviewer says the mottling “creates the prettiest shadows on the ceiling.” I think it’d look especially lovely in an entryway.

$228 at Anthropologie
Sello Flush Mount Light
$398$318

The Sello Flush Mount from Lulu & Georgia has a truly elegant, organic feel to it. The natural linen shade and dark bronze finish set it apart from other models, and it’s sure to cast the most beautiful glow wherever you put it.

$318 at Lulu and Georgia

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