So if you own your home — or are even just handy with electrical work and want to try switching out that old fixture for something new — you’re in luck! I’ve rounded up some modern, stylish, new interpretations of the boob light that you’ll be seeing everywhere faster than you can say “boob job.”



From Capiz shell scallops to trendy green glass, check out some of my top picks from the new class of boob lights hitting the market this year.