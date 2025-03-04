This Is Your Sign to Try This Super-Simple DIY at Your Next Craft Night (It’s So Cute!)
Hosting a craft night is such a fun way to gather all your friends and get creative, but when you all lead busy school lives, finding DIY ideas that aren’t too daunting or require much energy can be the challenging part. That’s why I think this craft activity I spotted on TikTok and Instagram is so ingenious.
People are making DIY bookmarks with their friends, and sharing them on their socials. Bookmarks are a true relic of childhood to me, and having a personalized one makes reading even more enjoyable.
Bookmark-making is also an easy-enough craft that doesn’t require a ton of skill or materials. As Nina (@nina.nhw) demonstrates in the TikTok video above, all you’ll need is some cardstock to cut out your bookmarks (or you can even find blank bookmarks like these on Amazon for $9.98), along with ribbon to tie at the top, and markers or watercolors to doodle and paint on them.
This DIY really allows you to let your personality and creativity shine because you can decorate yours however you’d like. Making one of these would be perfect for a solo craft night, too.
I also love this DIY flower pressed bookmark that TikToker Devan Elisabeth (@thebrickhousejungle) made out of clear acrylic bookmarks, pressed flowers, and Mod Podge. With inspiration from @entertainidea, Devan started by painting a thin layer of Mod Podge onto a bookmark, then arranging the flowers and painting another layer of Mod Podge on top to secure them.
Either DIY bookmark craft would make for a beautiful new book accessory. I can’t wait to try this out myself — I’m currently reading Lena Dunham’s Not That Kind of Girl, and hopefully I won’t finish the whole book before I can place a personalized bookmark in it!