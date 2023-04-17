Newsletters
Living
books
News
Shopping

7 Books to Help You Get More out of Life

nextbigideaclub
nextbigideaclub
Follow
published Now
SaveComments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Blue Titan/Shutterstock

“Sometimes, I do what I want to do. The rest of the time, I do what I have to.” This quote from Ridley Scott’s Gladiator rings true for many. When did days become so full of obligations? How can we bring joy, wonder, and fun back into our lives?

With the right guides, you can get more out of life than ever before. Check out the seven remarkable books below to find out for yourself.

For more content like this follow

Listen to audio summaries of all 5 books on the Next Big Idea App.

1 / 7
The Fun Habit: How the Pursuit of Joy and Wonder Can Change Your Life
Amazon
$22.17

Discover the latest compelling scientific evidence for the potent and revitalizing value of fun, and how to make having fun a habitual and authentic part of your daily life.

Buy Now
2 / 7
What Do You Want Out of Life?: A Philosophical Guide to Figuring Out What Matters
Amazon
$25.49

Blending personal stories, philosophy, and psychology, this insightful and entertaining book offers invaluable advice about living well by understanding your values and resolving the conflicts that frustrate their fulfillment.

Buy Now
3 / 7
The Power of Wonder: The Extraordinary Emotion That Will Change the Way You Live, Learn, and Lead
Amazon
$24.49

The Power of Wonder takes readers on a multidisciplinary journey through psychology, neuroscience, philosophy, literature, and business to explore the mechanics of wonder and guide readers toward bringing more of it into their lives.

Buy Now
4 / 7
Intrinsic Motivation: Learn to Love Your Work and Succeed as Never Before
Amazon
$24.49

Intrinsic motivation ― doing a thing for its inherent satisfaction rather than external rewards ― is the key to success and satisfaction in any endeavor. A legendary performance coach shares his simple, proven, and fun methods for cultivating and keeping it.

Buy Now
5 / 7
The Perfectionist's Guide to Losing Control: A Path to Peace and Power
Amazon
$22.49

Which of the five types of perfectionist are you: classic, intense, Parisian, messy, or procrastinator? As you identify your unique perfectionist profile, you’ll learn how to manage each form of perfectionism to work for you, not against you.

Buy Now
6 / 7
The Power of Awe: Overcome Burnout & Anxiety, Ease Chronic Pain, Find Clarity & Purpose―In Less Than 1 Minute Per Day
Amazon
$22.49

The A.W.E. Method ensures that awe and its many benefits are accessible to you at any time, in any place — sitting at a stoplight, cooking a meal, petting an animal, or listening to a loved one’s laugh.

Buy Now
7 / 7
Gnar Country: Growing Old, Staying Rad
Amazon
$26.65

A New York Times bestselling author and human performance expert tests his knowledge and theories on his own aging body in a quest to become an expert skier at age 53.

Buy Now

This article originally appeared in Next Big Idea Club magazine and is reprinted with permission.

 

How-To Toolkits