A Timeless Feature Freed Up “All of the Floor Space” in This Bedroom (I Might Copy It!)

I’ve never thought to incorporate shelving around the door in my own space, but after seeing how effective it can be, I’m definitely considering it in the future. It’s a simple yet transformative design hack that makes a difference.



To see how Paula brought this design to life and maximized her small space, be sure to check out the full home tour. Whether you have a studio apartment like me or simply just want to get the most out of your space, I hope this piece inspires you to think outside the box and be creative with your home design.