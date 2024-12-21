A Timeless Feature Freed Up “All of the Floor Space” in This Bedroom (I Might Copy It!)
Finding storage space can sometimes be a struggle — especially if you’re living in a small home. I relate to this design challenge, as I live in a studio apartment. It can be an overwhelming experience when you’re trying to put all of your belongings away, but either there’s not enough space or the room ends up feeling cramped and cluttered. Paula Franco experienced a similar situation in her Lisbon apartment.
Paula and her husband found an innovative way to make space in their 1560-square-foot apartment: They added shelves around their primary bedroom’s doorway. This ingenious idea not only frees up valuable floor space, but also adds texture, character, and a touch of timeless style to the room.
Paula shared that when designing the primary bedroom, the goal was to create a multi-functional environment for her bedroom. “To tell you the truth, we wanted to treat ourselves to a very large bedroom, where we could combine our dressing room and bathroom,” Paula said at the time of the house tour. “This meant sacrificing two other rooms to make it happen.”
Although this was a bold decision, it paid off in terms of functionality and style. This one change adds a different touch to the bedroom. The doorway is now elevated into a timeless look with a wood bookshelf. Paula and her husband stacked their shelves with books without sacrificing space. “This freed up all the floor space,” Paula said.
I’ve never thought to incorporate shelving around the door in my own space, but after seeing how effective it can be, I’m definitely considering it in the future. It’s a simple yet transformative design hack that makes a difference.
To see how Paula brought this design to life and maximized her small space, be sure to check out the full home tour. Whether you have a studio apartment like me or simply just want to get the most out of your space, I hope this piece inspires you to think outside the box and be creative with your home design.