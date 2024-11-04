I Just Discovered “The First Night Effect” on Sleep, and It Explains So Much
Experiencing sleep issues after a long day of moving can be frustrating. After dealing with movers, unpacking, and cleaning, the last thing you want is to struggle to fall asleep. Maybe it’s because it’s too hot and you need the air conditioner to be 65 degrees. Or perhaps, it’s simply because you’re not quite comfortable in your new space. Whatever the reason, it’s clear that a good night’s rest is essential and may be hard to come by in those circumstances.
This was my recent experience. I moved into my first apartment without a roommate and didn’t sleep for almost 24 hours. Once the initial happiness settled, I realized I actually live alone in NYC. I began to think about all of the memories I will create in my space and how I will decorate it. I walked around my apartment smiling just thinking about how the universe has blessed me with this space, and I will not take it for granted.
This went on for hours. Before I knew it, it was 1 a.m., then 3 a.m. then 5 a.m. I couldn’t sleep until the sun came up. It had been about 24 hours since I had realized I slept. I took a mini nap but I didn’t have a deep sleep. I was shocked because this has never happened to me before.
Like the true researcher I am, I Googled, “Why can’t I sleep in my new apartment?” A whole bunch of articles and Reddit posts popped up that said that what I was experiencing is called the First Night Effect.
What is the First Night Effect?
The First Night Effect is when you can’t sleep in a new or unfamiliar place during your first night there, as the name suggests. It often happens to people who have moved into a new space, but it can also happen to travelers, especially solo travelers.
I reached out to sleep expert, design psychology expert, and blogger Hoda Jaludi to find out more about this phenomenon. She explains that it happens because it’s harder to feel safe in a new space you’re in. “It’s a primal thing. The majority of animals and mammals go through it. It’s a defense mechanism telling our brain to be safe,” Jaludi says.
“The reason someone may feel anxious when they’re experiencing the First Night Effect is because when you’re trying to unwind and go to sleep, your body is not relaxed,” she adds. “All it comes down to is your brain and body doesn’t feel safe. Your body is still saying we’re not comfortable right now. That’s why it’s important to do nighttime rituals to tell your body ‘hey we’re safe, we’re good.’”
My Reddit scrolling confirmed that I’m not the only one who’s experienced this. Commenters said things like, “Actually read an article about this (and found it!). Yes, it’s extremely common because of our old survival instincts,” and, “It is biological. Your body and mind are under pressure because they are in a new place.”
What Tips Could Help When You Experience the First Night Effect?
Jaludi recommends the following five tips for anyone moving into a new home or solo traveling:
Set your room temperature to 60-65 degrees: Jaludi shares that setting your room temperature to anything below 70 degrees helps you sleep better because the colder temperatures help your body produce melatonin.
Ensure that the room is fully dark: If it’s not fully dark, then use an eye mask, which also helps produce melatonin.
Eliminate strange noise: This includes anything that irritates you, like a busy street. If you can’t fully eliminate noises, use a white noise machine. The sound of your air conditioner or static from the TV can also help, since they’re considered forms of white noise.
Take a natural supplement: Taking some type of supplement, whether it be tea with lavender, magnesium pills, or cherry tart, are natural ways to help manage anxiety, Jaludi says.
Limit screen time 1-2 hours before bed: It’s important to limit your screen time to 1-2 hours before going to bed. When you look at any type of blue light (i.e. phones/TV), it signals to your brain that it’s morning, which ends up disrupting the melatonin process.
While Jaludi doesn’t recommend specific sleeping positions, she advises seeking professional help if sleep issues persist, as lack of sleep can lead to stress and memory loss, along with other impacts on the brain.