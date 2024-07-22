Everything You Need to Know Before Living Alone (From People Who Live Alone and Love It)

A new city or a higher-paying job might mean you can finally afford a place without roommates. “This is the time to take up space in your world,” Appleton says. “Allow this to be an opportunity to expand, grow, and embrace new things.” She suggests leaning into a style and decor that matches your wants and likes.



For Patience Chigodora, a UK-based hypnotherapist and spiritual life coach, having autonomy over decor is one of the best parts of living alone. Similarly, when McAdams was living with college roommates, she says she didn’t have as much say in designing her home. “When you live alone, you’re in the driver’s seat for the look and feel of your space,” she says.