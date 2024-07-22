Everything You Need to Know Before Living Alone (From People Who Live Alone and Love It)
When you live alone, there’s no one to judge you for wearing acne cream, eating leftover pizza from the fridge, or enjoying a movie marathon. “Living alone has made me more confident and independent,” says Katie McAdams, an Atlanta-based communications manager. As an “extroverted introvert,” she values having alone time to reflect and recharge.
Still, solo living can be a big adjustment, especially if you haven’t done it before or it’s not your preferred living arrangement. Perhaps you moved out of your family home or got your own place after living with family, roommates, or a significant other. Whatever your reasons for living alone, this guide will help you make it an empowering and rewarding experience.
How to Adjust to Living Alone
Living alone can stir up a range of emotions, from excitement to dread. “Keep in mind that how you view your circumstances matters and that you are the author of your own story,” says Dr. Daryl Appleton, EdD, psychotherapist and Fortune 500 executive coach. Below are coping strategies from experts and people who have experienced solo living firsthand.
Living Alone After Divorce or Loss
After a significant loss like a divorce or death in the family, living alone “might feel uncomfortable, unfamiliar, and unfair at times but all of that is very normal,” Appleton says. “It’s okay not to be okay in a new space.” Her advice is to give yourself time to adjust and focus on what’s within your control.
Nikki Beauchamp, an associate broker at Sotheby’s International Realty, began living alone when her relationship ended and more recently, after losing her parents. What’s helped is recognizing the difference between loneliness and solitude. She values her friendships along with the freedom to choose when to engage with people.
Living Alone After Having Roommates
A new city or a higher-paying job might mean you can finally afford a place without roommates. “This is the time to take up space in your world,” Appleton says. “Allow this to be an opportunity to expand, grow, and embrace new things.” She suggests leaning into a style and decor that matches your wants and likes.
For Patience Chigodora, a UK-based hypnotherapist and spiritual life coach, having autonomy over decor is one of the best parts of living alone. Similarly, when McAdams was living with college roommates, she says she didn’t have as much say in designing her home. “When you live alone, you’re in the driver’s seat for the look and feel of your space,” she says.
Living Alone for the First Time
“Some people see living alone as a right of passage,” Appleton says. Before making this decision, you’ll need to consider your emotional and financial needs. Since solo living can be lonely at times, have a plan for staying in touch with loved ones or making new connections, she says.
If it’s early on in your financial journey, “contributing to your employer’s retirement plan, paying off debt, and saving toward your emergency fund are great places to start,” says Sophoan Prak, CFP, financial advisor at Vanguard Personal Advisor. You can then work toward other goals like saving up for a house or planning a family.
Tips for Living Alone
There’s a lot to enjoy about living alone. But solo living can have its challenges, so here’s some advice from people who are living alone and thriving.
How to Afford to Live Alone
Consistency is key to taking control of your finances. Prak suggests creating a monthly budget that includes your rent or mortgage and retirement savings. For Jessica Plonchak, LCSW, an executive clinical director at ChoicePoint who lives alone, staying on top of finances means keeping one paycheck in your bank account as a reserve and investing whenever possible.
How to Plan for Emergencies
For unexpected expenses like costly home or car repairs, Prak recommends setting up an emergency savings account. Jenny Wang, a senior vice president at Susan Davis International who’s lived alone for 10 years, agrees, explaining, “An emergency fund is even more important when you’re a homeowner because you’re responsible if something happens to your property.”
How to Take Charge of Your Safety
One advantage of living alone is privacy. “Anyone who comes over can only do so with your permission,” Plonchak says. Investing in safety features like a deadbolt, gate, or security system can also bring you peace of mind.
How to Be Resourceful
Since you can’t always call a plumber or electrician for minor repairs, learning to be self-reliant can be a game-changer. “I have learned to fix things around the house that I never would have attempted before,” Chigodora says. “YouTube, a tool kit, and family members have become invaluable resources.”
How to Balance Independence and Connection
Having a healthy balance of solo and social activities can help improve your overall well-being. Chigodora recommends creating a routine that includes work, exercise, hobbies, and social activities. “A flexible routine helps with productivity and allows time for self-care, personal growth, and creative expression.” Having a support network of friends, family members, and neighbors can also be helpful for emergencies or regular social interaction.
Benefits of Living Alone
Research shows that communal living and close relationships can improve your health and well-being. “At the same time, living alone allows individuals to grow and expand outside of their family, significant others, or friends,” Appleton says. McAdams explains that solo living allows her to set boundaries and socialize on her terms.
For Wang, living alone gives her the best of both worlds. She can spend a quiet night at home or host a movie night for friends. Plus, she doesn’t have the hassle of negotiating about social gatherings or divvying up chores.
Is Living Alone Healthy?
Deciding whether to live alone comes down to self-awareness. “Being honest with yourself is a key aspect of leaning into change,” Appleton says. “Sit down and take an inventory of your wants, needs, and expectations around living alone.”
If having control of your space is important, solo living has advantages. “Living with roommates meant having my sleep schedule disturbed,” McAdams says. “Sleep is a huge priority for me and now, I can choose when to go to bed and wake up.”
While living alone can be expensive, it may help with financial stability. “One of the biggest pain points of living with others was deciding who pays what bills and wondering if they’ll pay on time,” she says. “Assuming full responsibility for bills and rent alleviated a big stressor.”
Why Is Living Alone Hard?
Aside from financial stress, loneliness can be a concern even if you’re accustomed to living alone. “It’s easy to isolate yourself,” Chigodora says. What helps her is being intentional about going out which might mean going for a walk, socializing, or engaging in community activities.
In terms of finances, basic living costs are your sole responsibility including rent, groceries, utilities, transportation, and taxes, Prak says. That said, if you can afford it, Wang believes it’s a good experience to live alone at some point in your life. “It teaches you resilience, independence, and the ability to be with yourself,” she says.