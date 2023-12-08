Bose’s Best-Selling Bluetooth Earbuds Are More Than 30% Off — But Only for a Limited Time
I’m not sure there’s an item that’s more universally appreciated than a pair of bluetooth headphones, and anyone who’s made the upgrade from a wired pair would be the first to tell you so. They make your life easier all around: You don’t have to hold your phone to your ear when you’re making a call, you can exercise and listen to music without getting tangled up in a cord, and they take up hardly any space. They’re so light and small that you’ll hardly notice they’re in your ears.
Given all of that convenience, it’s often that the trade-off is lower sound quality (especially if you decide to opt for a less pricey option). Whether you’ve been wanting to improve your own listening experience or someone else’s in the form of a gift, you’re not likely to find a better option than Bose. The iconic (and editor-loved) brand consistently delivers some of the best headphones on the market — and one of their bestselling offerings is nearly 30% off right now at QVC. Here’s exactly why you should treat yourself or a loved one to these noise-canceling, wireless earbuds this holiday season.
What is the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II?
A number of reviewers mentioned swapping out their old bluetooth earbuds from popular brands for this pair — and we totally understand why, with how much they have going for them. They’re equipped with Bose’s “CustomTune” technology that personalizes noise cancellation and sound level exactly how you like it and according to your situation. You can further customize them in regard to fit, since they come with small, medium, and large ear tips and three pairs of stability bands. Another stellar feature that’ll make your life easier? You can tap the side of the earbud to stop or start your music, saving you the trouble of having to pull out your phone.
What QVC Reviewers are Saying
Average Rating: 4.1/5
“They block out background noise and the quality of music and phone calls is beyond anything I have EVER experienced. DO IT!! Don’t wait. You will be SO GLAD you did.” – Windchimes05
“Bose never disappoints. Very beautiful headphones, unlike the previous version that were very large, these are small in size. The sound is perfect, clear and crystalline, listening to the songs that I previously listened to with the headphones of another very famous brand, with these Bose they feel details, musical instruments that I don’t feel.” – praicom
“Pairing them to my phone was very easy and using the touch function on the buds rather than having to fish my phone out of my pocket is a nice touch. Music quality was fantastic, you can adjust the sound to your taste using the graphic equaliser on the app or just go with pre set settings. No overly basey or tinny sounds just crystal clear good sounding tones that you expect from Bose.” Kiki314
Though these are more than worth their full price, you should certainly grab them while they’re $100 off. You’ll be thanking yourself — or your giftee will be thanking you — over and over again once you experience just how much noise they block out and how much they improve your listening experience. Its current price is the lowest that QVC has ever offered — So put this set on your wishlist now!
Buy: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $199.98 (normally $279)