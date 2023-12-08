Bose’s Best-Selling Bluetooth Earbuds Are More Than 30% Off — But Only for a Limited Time

“They block out background noise and the quality of music and phone calls is beyond anything I have EVER experienced. DO IT!! Don’t wait. You will be SO GLAD you did.” – Windchimes05

“Bose never disappoints. Very beautiful headphones, unlike the previous version that were very large, these are small in size. The sound is perfect, clear and crystalline, listening to the songs that I previously listened to with the headphones of another very famous brand, with these Bose they feel details, musical instruments that I don’t feel.” – praicom

“Pairing them to my phone was very easy and using the touch function on the buds rather than having to fish my phone out of my pocket is a nice touch. Music quality was fantastic, you can adjust the sound to your taste using the graphic equaliser on the app or just go with pre set settings. No overly basey or tinny sounds just crystal clear good sounding tones that you expect from Bose.” Kiki314